Truthfulness, transparency with God brings answers

Sandra Smith

Being truthful allows us to be transparent. No hidden games, no tricks up the sleeve, just open and honest, allowing Spirit to work in and through us.

Think of your own life and the people whose lives you touch each day. God works through the smiles we share, the kindness of our actions, the wisdom of our words, and the people we include.

Sometimes there are moments when we feel totally alone. We are struggling through a situation. We become absorbed in the problem.

Remembering that God is present, in, through and as the situation happens—and therefore in, through and as us—can give us the strength to ford all situations.

Sometimes Spirit provides the perfect people to show up in our path to be the perfect physical person that we need for support. It allows for God to work through them for the good of others.

One day I lost my credit card wallet. I had gone into a Marshall’s store and went to pay with my credit card, and I had no wallet to pull it out of. Luckily, I had my check book and my driver’s license, so I wrote a check.

I only thought of the credit card wallet being lost, perhaps in the garage at home or around the house. I did my best to find it, but it wasn’t until I looked at the blinking light on my answering machine, that I received a message from the person who had found my wallet.

I got it back with all the cards included. The singing group Alabama, calls that experience, “having angels unaware.”

Challenges do occur.

Author Raymond Charles Barker shares in “Power of Decision”, “The problem could not exist if you did not exist to create it and experience it. Shift your attention from your concern with the problem, and give this same amount of thinking and feeling to your awareness of yourself as Intelligence in action.”

We use this power any time when we decide to change something that we want to do, be or have. Changing something that would improve with change is intelligence in action.

Einstein says, “Insanity is doing something the same way you have always done it and expecting change.”

We need to ask for Spirit’s guidance through a spiritual practice of listening.

When you listen to someone else, can you really just sit and listen or does your mind start thinking about what you will say once there is a gap in the conversation?

If I am having problems with my children, if I am worrying about my financial situation, my job, my health, I can squirrel cage those thoughts so much so that I can’t even think straight.

Those are the times when I need to lay down the thoughts, empty my mind and allow silence to cleanse my consciousness so that I am open and receptive to something new. When we let go of that which no longer serves us, we are able to experience how God works through us in amazing ways.