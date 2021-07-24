For better living, have a positive idea and an affirmative prayer

Sandra Smith

Isn’t it amazing how the mind works?

Before the new world was discovered, there was first a desire for exploration, then the sailors were assembled, the people chosen to board the ships and finally they set out to begin a new life.

The idea came first, then the demonstration. Thinking the thought led to the outcome. Thoughts created reality. So perhaps our biggest blessing is having the ability to think.

Descartes coined the phrase, “I think, therefore I am”.

Unlimited Applications.

This doesn’t mean that we should go out and apply for more credit cards. What it does mean is that once we know that thoughts create reality, then we are limitless. There are unlimited applications, unlimited possibilities.

Think of those times in traffic when that unaware that a driver pulls out in front of us but we react in time.

We have avoided an accident, and our initial reaction may be to let out a few expletives. In reality, what we have witnessed is a mini-miracle. This same outcome happens often when we stop to say a prayer.

The whole Idea of a spiritual mind treatment, or affirmative prayer can be reduced to three basic ideas, says Ernest Holmes:

▪ We reduce a condition to a mental concept then correct what needs correcting in that mental concept.

▪ Thoughts have the ability to create new experiences.

▪ It is our privilege to create for ourselves a new design for living, ErnestHolmes.

What truth do I need to know about thoughts of lack, ailments, loneliness and fear? I have the ability to change those situations, and I can utilize that ability.

So, how do we reduce a condition to a mental concept and correct it? Ernest Holmes in “A New Design for Living” has written the following:

“There is no difference between the use of spiritual mind treatment for the healing of a physical condition and its use for the correction of a situation in our affairs or for a greater supply of abundance of any good thing. Each act is purely a process of thought. We reduce a condition to a mental concept and then correct what needs correcting in that mental concept.”

For example, Ralph has not had a job for quite a few months, and he is wondering where the money to pay his bills is going to come from. In fact, he is not just wondering, he is agonizing over it. His topic of conversation with everyone he meets is that he can’t afford anything at present.

What mental concepts are here?

There is a belief in lack — he has no job. There is fear — what if he can’t pay his bills. His mind is consumed with negative thoughts.

What must happen in Ralph’s life?

He must remember that he is surrounded by an infinite and unlimited source. He must embody that idea. He must let go of the fear and embrace the fact that he is always supported by good, then let go of the grip of negativity. He must replace those ideas with a confident and positive attitude.

Don’t dig up the affirmative prayer by doubting it.

Then the final step: Be thankful for the privilege to create that new design for living.