Supply shortages forces new ‘to-go’ spin for annual Tri-Cities Parade of Homes

A perfect storm of supply shortages during the pandemic has forced the Homebuilders Association of Tri-Cities to reinvent this year’s Parade of Home — and the Chefs on Parade had to be canceled altogether

“Due to the supply chain disruption caused by COVID-19 along with a shortage of available homes throughout the Tri-Cities, the number of builders able to enter a home in this year’s Parade has been dramatically reduced, said Jeff Losey, executive director of the association, in a news release.

Past Parade of Homes events featured as many as two dozen homes.

And because of the limited number of homes participating, there just weren’t enough kitchens to offer our Chefs on Parade.

Instead, Parade of Homes To Go will be a charity event with half of the net proceeds being donated to the Wishing Star Foundation and the other half to a charity designated by the eatery that receives the most votes from attendees.

“We wanted to offer our participating chefs something more tangible than just bragging rights for receiving the most votes from event attendees by giving them the opportunity to promote and support a charity that is close to their hearts,” Losey said.

Participating food vendors are Doggie Style Gourmet, Fast & Curryous, Frost Me Sweet’s mobile dessert truck, Hot Mess Burgers & Fries and Taqueria Chilisco. There will be no alcohol nor live music.

The food trucks serve samples to ticketed guests in a picnic style casual gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11 outside Bethel Church at 600 Shockley Road in Richland.

Ticketholders then can tour the two homes that are part of the Parade of Homes.

“Like everyone, we’re anxious to get back to some semblance of normal, and resuming our partnership with some fantastic local eateries is a great way to do that,” Losey wrote.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to hbatc.com. Tickets are $25 per person and include admission to HBA’s Fall Home Show on Oct. 1-3 at the HAPO Center in Pasco. Only 400 tickets are available.