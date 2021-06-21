Tri-Cities baker was up against 10,000 in a contest. She’s made the semi-finals

A pink floral and intricate pearl cake is one of 100-plus creations that has earned Katrina Jackson of Pasco a spot in the semi-finals of “The Greatest Baker” competition. Voting for the next phase is open until June 24. Courtesy The Greatest Baker

A Pasco woman is closing in on her chance for the title of greatest baker and a hefty cash award.

Katrina Jackson of Pasco is one of 32 bakers who made the semi-finals out of more than 10,000 in the online contest The Greatest Baker.

“I’ve been baking since I was a young girl as I got older I wanted to challenge myself,” she said in her contest entry.

Her talent can be seen in a photo spread of more than 100 examples on her contest profile, including cakes with extensive floral piping work, intricate fondant decor and themed cakes like a poutine cake and tree stump.

Katrina Jackson

Jackson’s signature is a German chocolate cake with toasted coconut and toasted pecans.

If Jackson is selected as the best baker in her group of eight semi-finalists, she will join three other contestants who pulled out the No. 1 spot in their groups to compete in the finals.

Contestants have advanced through the competition through at least four rounds through public voting. Each baker submitted a visual catalog of their creations.

If she wins, she will be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine and receive a $20,000 prize plus a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs chocolate filled marshmallows.

Voting for the semi-finals goes through June 24. Votes can be cast for Jackson at greatestbaker.com/2021/katrina-jackson.

Votes must be made through a Facebook or with paid votes that cost $1 per vote with a $10 minimum purchase. Proceeds of 25 cents per $1 vote will benefit No Kid Hungry.

Jackson is one of multiple master bakers and chefs from the greater Mid-Columbia region who have put their skills to the test in various contests.

▪ Michele Pompei, co-owner of Walla Walla Bread Co., in Walla Walla, has made it to the final four out of 10 bakers to battle it out on the TV series, “Best Baker in America.”

▪ And Yakima chef Shawn Niles will compete in the World Food Championship sandwich category Nov. 5-9 in Dallas, Texas, after winning third place in the qualifier with brown sugar bourbon glazed salmon.