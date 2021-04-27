Walla Walla pastry chef trying to be Food Network’s ‘Best Baker in America’

Michele and Coral Pompei are the owners and bakers at Walla Walla Bread Co. Michele Pompei is a contestant on the Food Network’s “Best Baker in America.” Courtesy Walla Walla Bread Co.

A master pastry chef known in Walla Walla wine country for savory sourdough and other delectable breads is showcasing his skills on the Food Network.

Michele Pompei, the co-owner of Walla Walla Bread Co., is one of 10 bakers to battle it out on “Best Baker in America.”

Pompei is the first contestant from the Northwest to appear on the TV competition that is going into its fourth season.

With decades of experience crafting masterpiece baked goods, Pompei and his wife Coral left Seattle in 2018 to settle down in Southeast Washington and to buy a shop on Main Street.

Michele Pompei, who owns the Walla Walla Bread Co. with his wife Coral, is competing in the Food Network’s “Best Baker in America.” Food Network

Coral Pompei makes all the shop’s desserts and pastries that induce a drool-worthy salted caramel apple brioche, croissants, muffin, scones and Kouign Amman French pastries, rich in butter and sugar.

But it’s Michele (pronounced Me-KEL-lay) Pompei who turns out all the breads.

Each day, the Italian-born baker creates nine staples from locally grown wheat, including four sourdough styles — one that is turmeric pumpkin seed — as well as baguettes, French and multi-grain breads.

Adding to his lineup is a list of rotating specials from spelt, traditional Sicilian pagnotta, ciabatta, chef’s choice sandwich loaf and kalamata olive sourdough.

A dulce de leche danish is one of the specialties at the Walla Walla Bread Co. Walla Walla Bread Co.

However, the first challenge on the show Pompei will face, airing at 9 p.m. May 3, will be of a sweet nature. A PieCaken is a layered pie-cake combination created by an award winning pastry chef in New York.

If Pompei takes home the trophy, he will get $25,000 and, of course, boasting rights.

Pompei isn’t the only Mid-Columbian to compete on the Food Network.

Megan Savely, owner of Frost Me Sweet in Richland, appeared two years ago on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie show.

The menu

If you want to get a bit of freshly baked breads and treats at the Walla Walla Bread Co. you can also dine there for breakfast and lunch.

The menus include housemade biscuits and gravy, a lox and bagel board and homemade bagels — and all the flavors for coffee drinks are handmade in house as well.

Michele Pompei, co-owner of the Walla Walla Bread Co., churns out warm fresh baked breads daily that has earned him a spot to compete on Food Network’s show the “Best Baker in America.” Walla Walla Bread Co.

For a hearty mid-day meal try burgers, paninis, Naples style pizza along with the Vietnamese specialty Bahn Mi — a housemade baguette with Vietnamese barbecue roasted pork, pickled vegetables, sriracha mayo, cilantro and jalapeno.

The Walla Walla Bread Co. is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 201 E. Main St. For more information, call 509-522-8422 or go to w2breadco.com or their Facebook page,

For more information on viewing Season 4 of “Best Baker in America,” go to foodnetwork.com/shows/best-baker-in-america.

