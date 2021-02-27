Tri-Cities food truck fairs returning after COVID shut them down last year

Sunset at Southridge is kicking off June 4 after the popular weekly summer event was closed down last year by the COVID pandemic.

This year’s events will be reformatted to ensure crowds are more spread out, said Parker Hodge, executive director of the Carousel of Dreams.

The food festival at the Southridge Sports Complex in Kennewick started in front of the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in 2016. It has live music with more than a dozen food trucks on Friday nights throughout the summer.

Events easily attract more than 1,000 people.

Given that there are unknowns on what the pandemic will look like in summer, the Sunset at Southridge committee is working toward an enhanced safe environment — spaced out food truck lines and seating and possibly adding more fireworks.

Hodge said the details still are being worked out, but he hopes the details will be final by the end of March.

After the plan is in place, food trucks that have previously attended will be asked to apply. Sponsorships are needed and new food trucks will be invited.

West Richland

Food truck gatherings are returning to Flat Top Park in West Richland in March.

The first Food Truck Night featured there was last summer, and more will come.

On March 10, Doggie Style Gourmet, Rollin Ice Cream and Fast and Curryous will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m.