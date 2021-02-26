Catch something new for dinner. Ex-Alaskan fishermen bring fish and chips to Tri-Cities

Catch something new for dinner this week when two former Alaskan fishermen brings a fish and chips food truck to Tri-Cities.

Captain Cod’s Company will debut in Richland on Thursday, March 4.

Baz Lloyd and Shaun Andrew the owners of the Wenatchee-based food truck started Captain’s Cod last spring in the Wenatchee area after decades of fishing in Alaska’s Bering Sea.

They quickly expanded to travel around Central Washington and will be coming to Tri-Cities several times in March.

Their limited menu does not limit flavor — all their fish is line caught by crews working for them on their own boats — making it direct from sea to table.

A food truck that travels throughout Central Washington will serve fish fresh from the Bering Sea. Captain's Cod Company

They feature a cod fish and chips basket for $12.50 and for a couple of extra dollars, they offer a gluten-free fish and chips with a rice flour recipe.

Also on the menu are cod sandwiches, cod fritters and fritter kids meals. You can buy the fish a la carte for $10 if you want to skip the fries.

A small basket of fish fritters and fries is offered as a kids meal at Captain’s Cod Company. The traveling food truck is making stops in Kennewick and Richland later this month. It features dishes made with fish that come directly from the owners boats that troll the Bering Sea in Alaska.

Upcoming dates in Tri-Cities:

▪ March 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Tire Factory, 2761 Duportail St. in Richland

▪ March 11: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Firestone Complete Auto Care 1765 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick

Keep a eye on their social media and website for more dates: captainscodcompany.com or Facebook.

Food trucks at Flat Top

Food truck gatherings are returning to Flat Top Park in West Richland in March.

The first Food Truck Night featured there was last summer, and more will come.

On March 10, Doggie Style Gourmet, Rollin Ice Cream and Fast and Curryous will be serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Paper Street Brewing

Paper Street Brewing in Pasco will be reopening next week for the first time since late last fall.

The microbrewery that operates on a converted Pasco farm has been open only once a week for to-go growlers since November because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Paper Street Brewing at 241 Fanning Road in Pasco will reopen in March.

Starting March 4, the brewery will be going back to normal hours from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The brewery started in downtown Kennewick and moved to The Parkway in Richland before settling in Pasco at 241 Fanning Road near Road 100

The food menu is limited, but rotating food trucks often are on site and outside food is welcome.

More information: 509-542-7440, paperstreetbrewing.com or Facebook.