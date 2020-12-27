New food trucks open in Richland. And 2 popular eateries are serving again

The options for quick eats in Tri-Cities continues to grow, adding some Cuban and Mexican flavors.

And a longtime pasta restaurant has reopened at a new location in Richland.

▪ Golden Taco Mexican Kitchen joined the Richland food community earlier this month for a quick bite to eat on the go.

The food truck is at 272 Wellsian Way across the street from Goodwill. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call: 509-380-2266. Online: Golden Taco Facebook page.

▪ Havana Cafe food truck that has been closed during the pandemic will be reopening Jan. 4 and has moved locations to join what is growing into a food truck pod in Richland.

It is owned by Leo Morales, who also owns Havana Cafe in downtown Pasco at 404 W. Lewis St.

The mobile eatery can be found in the parking lot of Griggs Ace Hardware at 1415 George Washington Way. It joins Mas Tacos and Doggie Style Gourmet, which also recently opened at the same location.

When the Havana Cafe truck reopens, hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Online: Havana Cafe Facebook page.

Havana Cafe in Pasco has moved its food truck to 1415 George Washington Way in Richland after being shuttered during the pandemic. The food truck will reopen Jan. 4.

▪ Catepillar Cafe in Richland has been expanding and changing.

The cafe attached to bookstore Adventures Underground at 227 Symons St. gained space this spring when the shared tenant, Adventure Underground Records, moved into the bookstore space.

In addition to coffee and tea, the cafe now offers fresh paninis and sandwiches.

Catepillar Cafe has added beer, hard cider and mead, and wine is on the way in the future. Growlers can be filled with sandwiches to go during indoor dining restrictions.

The cafe also has the Bunny Beer Club for free drinks, discounts and a personalize Bunny Beer stein for members.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Call: 509--371-1933. Online: thecaterpillarcafe.com.

▪ Pacific Pasta & Grill has reopened at its new Richland location at 603 Goethals Drive.

The restaurant moved from their longtime previous building on Grandridge Boulevard in Kennewick to downsize.

“Our landlord was selling our building and after some soul searching and business analytics we decided a smaller location would serve us better and allow us to serve all of your much better,” Pacific Pasta wrote in a Facebook post. “We are very excited to move in a remodeled building and be part of the Richland community.”

Pacific Pasta and Grill owners Mary Sue and Jim Hui have been operating the family-run business for 16 years, initially as Nothing But Noodles then ending a franchise agreement and renaming the restaurant in 2012.

Their new location has been vacant since the former tenant, Mid-Columbia Market cooperative closed in 2017.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Call: 509-578-1054. Online: Pacific Pasta and Grill or Facebook.

