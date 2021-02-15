Cold brews with a view. New brewery coming to Tri-Cities

Tucked away in wheat fields just outside Kennewick, a new brewery and tap house are in the works. And the owners are determined to make it a Tri-Cities scenic destination.

“It offers one of the best views of Tri-Cities, and people don’t know it’s out there.” said Tina Miller Phillips, who is spearheading the project with her father, Loren Miller.

When finished by the fall, Wheat Head Brewing will treat customers to an unadulterated view of Rattlesnake Mountain and be surrounded by about 5,000 acres of farmland that has been in their family since the ‘60s.

Loren Miller said the brewery has been years in the making and the impetus to get the ball rolling was Phillips, who owns Bèl Zèv Films — a wedding filming business.

A new brewery is planned to be built in this area of Locust Grove Road south of Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Phillips originally wanted a wedding venue, but it took a few years to nail down what type of business would be allowed on the land by Benton County — it boiled down to a brewery, winery or distillery.

“A winery is not really our vibe,” Phillips said.

So after 40 years of farming, Miller decided it was time to do something different — especially after his son died in an auto accident in 2014.

He leased most of the farmland to other growers and sold off several parcels to finance the $1 million-plus beer-making project that also includes a small house as the brewery.

“We want to do it right,” Miller said. “We will do whatever it takes to get people out here.”

The father-daughter team say that the Wheat Head Brewing will be spacious inside with a large deck. The tanks and beer-making process will be visible to the public through a clear wall.

Both Miller and Phillips tout the open outdoor space where they will install fire pits so customers can kick back and listen to live music while enjoying a cold one. And dogs and kids alike will be welcome.

While the brewery can’t have a restaurant because of zoning, gourmet popcorn will be on hand to nibble, as well as charcuterie platters with Cougar Gold cheeses.

Miller also said they plan on bringing out various food trucks.

“We want it to be really relaxed and comfortable,” Phillips said. “We want people to come out there for the experience.”

They snagged Dan Howe, a PNNL chemical engineer with decades of home brewing experience, to be the brewmaster. Howe has even put his skills to use on the job by creating biofuels from spent brewery grains.

While equipment isn’t yet on site, Howe already is in the process of creating a half-dozen flagship beers for Wheat Head in his home brew shop.

The lineup will include at least an IPA, lager, stout, wheat — and possibly a gluten-free beer.

They plan on having rotating seasonal beers and eventually increasing the number of taps. They also hope to expand beverage options to include hard seltzer, wine or other non-beer options.

Miller said they also hope to add tiny houses akin to “glamping” on the property off Locust Grove Road or RV spots for people to stay overnight during events if zoning allows it.

“The biggest thing is my daughter — and doing something with her, because she is a special girl,” he said.

Online: Wheat Head Brewing Facebook and Instagram.

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.