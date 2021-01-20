This flaming-good restaurant chain is coming to the Tri-Cities for the first time

By summer, Tri-Citians can get a taste of a popular restaurant known for its flame-grilled fresh burgers with custom premium options.

A Habit Burger Grill will be opening in a new $600,000 building in the Queensgate area of Richland with another opening in the spring in Yakima. They will be the first on the east side of the state. There are nine restaurants in the Seattle area.

The chain specializes in flame grilled burgers with 100 percent fresh meat. Burger options include a beef and portabello burger, teriyaki burger and avocado burger — although avocado can top any sandwich.

There also are ahi tuna filets, veggie burgers and tri tip sandwiches. Burgers and sandwiches run between $4 and $9.

In addition to typical sides they serve sweet potato fries, tempura green beans and crispy chicken bites.

Habit Burger Grill has more than 300 locations across the U.S. as well as locations in Cambodia and China.

The Tri-Cities project is being manged by Hogback Development of Yakima with Stephens and Sons as the general contractor.

The development company had previously been in talks with Habit Burger about leasing a spot at Hogback’s Columbia Center development in front of JC Penney that currently houses a Starbucks.

Hogback has been behind other high-profile projects in the Tri-Cities such as the 15-acre multi-phase Sandifur Crossing retail area in Pasco at Road 68 that includes a Grocery Outlet, Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and Porter’s Barbecue.

Tempura-fried green beans are tasty and a good alternative to fries at The Habit Burger Grill. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

Hogback Development’s lead developer Chris Waddle declined this week to talk about the project.

The city of Richland issued the building permit this month for construction to begin at 2831 Duportail St., in the corner of the Walmart parking lot across the street from McDonald’s.

