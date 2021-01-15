More patio dining options at Tri-Cities restaurants. Tents and heaters added

Many Tri-Cities restaurants have expanded or added heaters, tents or covers to their outside dining areas for added protection for outside diners during the COVID pandemic.

Here are a few choices:

▪ Tri-Cities Cider House: 1082 George Washington Way. The cider tap house that opened last fall has created a cozy covered and mostly enclosed seating area with picnic tables and heat to enjoy its expanding menu. The cider house is adding more taps to its collection and has added a limited menu of various grilled cheese sandwiches made with local ingredients.

The Tri-Cities Cider House at 1082 George Washington Way in Richland has created an outdoor space to enjoy a pint of cider. Tri-Cities Cider House

Hours typically are 2 to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays but are subject to change and announced on the Tri-Cities Cider House Facebook page.

▪ IHOP: 6511 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick and 5015 N. Road 68 in Pasco created outdoor dining for the first time in mid-January. Both restaurants have been locally family-owned for two decades. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Only four people per table and seating is limited. For Pasco call: 509-544-9449. For Kennewick, call: 509-737-0491.

IHOP at 6511 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick and 5015 N. Road 68 in Pasco have set up tents for outside dining - wind permitting. Herald file photo

▪ Sports Page Bar & Grill: 6 S. Canal Drive in Kennewick has enclosed their expanded outdoor seating and installed heaters and added blankets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For takeout orders call: 509-585-0590.

LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen at 606 Columbia Point Drive in Richland. LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen

▪ LU LU Craft Bar + Kitchen: 606 Columbia Point Drive in Richland. The restaurant along the river has heated up their patio with airy tents. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Online: lulucraftbar.com or Facebook.

▪ Anthony’s at Columbia Point, 550 Columbia Point Drive in Richland, reopened its patio into two sections — both with a view of the Columbia River. The restaurant by the marina is offering heated seating inside a tent with two open sides, as well as outside seating where you can bundle up for your meal. Anthony’s is open daily 2 to 7 p.m. for both takeout and outdoor dining. Call: 509-946-3474. Online ordering: anthonys.com/restaurant/anthonys-at-columbia-point.

▪ Tommy’s Tap House and Bistro, 1312 Lee Blvd., in Richland, has outside seating to continuing enjoying one of their 51 craft brews on tap. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call: 509-943-1300. Online: tommystaphouse.com.

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick now has a heated tent for diners. Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

▪ Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. at Columbia Center mall in Kennewick, now has a heating tent just outside the restaurant. Listed hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call: 509-735-3411. Online: twigsbistro.com or Facebook.

Anelera Winery in Benton City has brought out Cowboy Cauldrons with real fire as well as heaters to keep guests warm while wine tasting. Anelere Winery

▪ Anelare Winery, 19205 N McBee Road in Benton City, has heaters and Cowboy Cauldrons with real fires to keep warm over a glass of wine and brick-oven pizza. The winery sits on Kiona hillside overlooking Red Mountain. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Reservations for a tasting are highly recommended and can be made at anelare.com. Call: 509-521-8926.

The Chicken Shack Tri-Cities in West Richland has a 1,000-square-foot covered patio that is shared with Winenotes Wine Bar. The Chicken Shack Tri-Cities

▪ The Chicken Shack Tri-Cities and neighboring Winenotes Wine Bar on Van Giesen Street in West Richland are owned by the same owner and have a spacious shared patio. The 1,000-square-foot covered area has heaters and fire pits, plus blankets are available. The Chicken Shack at 4390 W. Van Giesen St. still is offering their full menu is available along with happy hour specials. Winenotes Wine Bar has beer on tap and by the bottle in addition to a large selection of wines. Call: 509-967-1087 for Chicken Shack or 509-967-1740 for Winenotes Wine Bar. Online: chickenshacktc.com or visitwinenotes.com. Posted hour: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

▪ Moonshot Brewing, 8804 W. Victoria Ave., Ste. 140 in Kennewick, welcomes guests and their dogs. While there are some heaters set up — be sure to bring a blanket because the outside isn’t totally enclosed. Hours: 1 to 7 p.m. Friday-Sundays, and Sundays are family-friendly. Call: 509-491-1058. Online: moonshotbrewing.com or Facebook.

Enjoy a warm bowl of chili and a cold brew by a fire pit on the deck of Tri-Cities Tap and Barrel on Keene Road in Richland. Tri-Cities Tap and Barrel

▪ Tri-Cities Tap and Barrel, 112 Keene in Richland is keeping their deck open with limited hours. The well-spaced deck with landscaping has a few fire pits to enjoy a bit from their onsite limited menu. Takeout is available as are family take-and-bake dinners. Call: 509-987-4561. Online: tricitiestapandbarrel.com

▪ Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick, will be re-opening their patio on Friday, Dec. 11. Heaters are installed as are TVs to watch your favorite teams. If you bring a long a hot water bottle — you can get refills to keep you cozy. They open daily at 11 a.m. Call: 509-783-8942 or 509-783-8946. Online: unclesamssaloon.com and Facebook.

Moniker Bar at 702 The Parkway in Richland is selling tickets to a seated New Year’s Eve soiree in their elegant outdoor space. Moniker Bar

▪ Moniker Bar, 702 The Parkway in Richland has created a cozy, classy outdoor space. Sparking lights, propane fire pits and a breathable cover have been installed. The craft cocktail bar is open 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Online: monikerbar.com or Instagram

Boida Brazilian Grill in 8418 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick offers not only to-go meals but also have fashioned a cozy patio with ambiance and heat. Boida Brazilian Restaurant

▪ Boida Brazilian Grill, 8418 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick, touts its “sunken garden.” The outside area is covered, surrounded by landscaping and filled with four propane fire pits and four heaters while covered from the elements — although plenty of air flow. Call: 509-820-3199. Online: boiadabraziliangrill.com or Facebook

Frost Me Sweet Bistro’s Columbia Crostini features garlic cream cheese, dill, lemon, capers, and smoked salmon. Find the restaurant at 710 The Parkway in Richland. Frost Me Sweet Bistro

▪ Frost Me Sweet Bakery and Bistro, 710 The Parkway in Richland, has outside seating snug between George Washington Way and the Parkway. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call: 509-420-4704 Ext. 2. Online: Frost Me Sweet Bistro Instagram or Facebook.

▪ D’s Wicked Cider House at 9312 W. 10th Ave., in Kennewick has as a rustic backyard feel perfect for the campfire lovers. There’s a large wood firepit in its gravel area with tables and chairs. You may want to bring a lap blanket and bundle up. Hours vary. Call to confirm. Call: 509-627-3100. Website: dswickedcider.com. Facebook.

Join D’ Wicked Cider by it’s campfire outside it’s Kennewick taphouse. D's Wicked Cider

▪ Dovetail Joint Restaurant, 1368 Jadwin Ave. in Richland, has created cozy seating with heaters and propane fires for outside dining. The eatery in the Uptown Shopping Center is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 12:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Call: 509-578-1919. Online: dovetailjointrestaurant.com or Facebook.

▪ Proof Gastropub, 924 N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick has opened its Sky Lounge with heaters. Owners are highly recommending making reservations at proofgastropub.com. Hours: 4:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

▪ Proof Kitchen and Bar, 6627 Burden Blvd., in Pasco, have heated patios. Reservations also recommended at proofgastropub.com. Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

▪ Cedars at Pier One, 355 Clover Island Drive in Kennewick, has a patio facing the river with heaters placed throughout. Patio hours: 3 to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call: 509-582-2143. Online cedarsatpierone.com or Cedars at Pier One’s Facebook page.

▪ Sage Brewing, 8425 Chapel Hill Blvd., in Pasco, has added a windbreaker and heaters to its outside area to warm up over a cold one. The microbrewery also has been partnering with different food trucks. Check Sage Brewing’s Facebook page. Hours: 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call: 509-316-4035. Online: sagebrewing.beer.

▪ The Pub at 7001 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, has a heated patio open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays, with a full menu and happy hour.

The Dugout with three locations - one each in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland - has adapted their outside seating with an enclosed tent and outdoor heaters. The Dugout

▪ All locations of The Dugout have been equipped with an outside tent that encloses a dining area with heaters. The Southridge patio has commercial overhead heaters. Locations: Richland: 99 Lee Blvd.; Pasco: 7111 Burden Blvd.; Kennewick: 4810 W. Hildebrand Blvd. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. all locations. Online: Pasco’s Facebook; Richland’s Facebook; Kennewick’s Facebook.

▪ Desert Heat Restaurant at 707 W. Court St. in Pasco has enclosed their walkway with a plastic enclosure and installed row-style seating with propane heaters. The Mexican food restaurant has even installed barriers between each table. Hours vary. Call: 509-545-6190. Facebook.

▪ Foodies Brick and Mortar in Kennewick at 308 W. Kennewick Ave. has an outdoor dining deck with heaters. Foodies Too at 701 The Parkway in downtown Richland also has taken their outdoor dining up a notch with heaters and pop-up tents. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call: 509-591-0424. Website: eatatfoodies.com. Facebook.

▪ The Dive burger joint at 2000 Logston Blvd. in Richland has firepit, fireplaces and heaters. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call: 509-316-3483. Website: thediverichland.com or Facebook.

Bundled up and dressed in layers, Alisa and Jeffery McComb of Kennewick sit in the plastic wrapped outdoor seating section during lunchtime at Ice Harbor Brewery at 206 N. Benton St. in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

▪ Ice Harbor Brewery at 206 Benton St. in downtown Kennewick has heaters at its outdoor tables. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call: 509-582-5340. Website: iceharbor.com or Ice Harbor Downtown Facebook.

▪ Ice Harbor Marina has both heaters and a view. Hours: noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sundays. Call: 509-582-5340. Website: iceharbor.com or Ice Harbor Marina Facebook

Email Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com to add your restaurant or bar to the list of places offering outdoor seating and dining areas.