A Tri-Cities restaurant is closing for good. Guy Fieri featured it on the Food Channel

Six years after Barley’s BrewHub started serving from 40 taps and rising to fame with their homemade sausage, the restaurant announced Tuesday that it is permanently closing.

“After last week’s declaration on new (COVID-19) phase one mandates, it comes with heavy heart to announce that Barley’s Brewhub will be closing our doors at the end of January.”

“This has been a very tough decision for us, but there comes a time that we must move on with our plans,” said a post on Facebook.

Tom and Shari Floyd opened the tap house in 2014 at 3320 Kennewick Ave. in 2014 in the former longtime home of Jack-Sons Sports Bar.

The restaurant was highlighted in 2019 on an episode of The Food Channel’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Beef, Belly and Bratwurst episode with host Guy Fieri touting their gyro sausage and sharing the recipe.

“Please continue to support our local restaurants and small businesses as they have been the heart and soul of our economy,” owners wrote.

“Many have been part of our community for generations and it would be devastating to see any of them have to close permanently.”

▪ 13 Bones Urban BBQ Mobile Kitchen is having a tailgate party Friday, Jan. 15, to celebrate its newly expanded service.

The Specialty food truck will be serving up its smoked meats with outdoors eating and fire pits from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anthology Event Venue, 706 Williams Blvd. in Richland.

Social distancing is expected.

13 Bones Urban BBQ’s new normal serving hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday at the same location.

The business that hit the food scene about eight years ago, stepped up after a Missouri company built their school-bus-yellow kitchen and it was driven back to Tri-Cities last fall.

The kitchen’s staple menu will include a smoked tri-tip sandwich with coleslaw and two sauces for $16.25 and a half-rack of smoked St. Louis Pork Ribs with a slaw and sauces for $18.50 along with sides such as beer battered french fries, house-made pickles and beans.

Rotating specials have recently included pulled pork sandwiches and loaded fries and are announced on Urban BBQ’s Facebook page.

