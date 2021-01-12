Chuck E Cheese and others back open — with limits — under new WA rules

After nearly a year of being closed, Chuck E Cheese in Kennewick has opened its doors and once again the Skee Balls are rolling.

After the new Roadmap to Recovery plan was announced by Gov. Jay Inslee and took effect Monday, Chuck E Cheese at 6340 W. Rio Grande Ave. in Kennewick started taking reservations for private groups.

“I never thought we would be so happy to have six people in a 15,000-square-foot restaurant,” said Chris Corbin, director of operations. “I’m tickled that we have some kind of silver lining.”

Chuck E. Cheese at 6340 W. Rio Grande in Kennewick has opened its arcade in a limited capacity under the state’s new Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery Phase 1 guidelines. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

While the new Phase 1 restrictions remain the same for restaurants with only outdoor dining allowed, guidelines have relaxed for indoor entertainment such as arcades, museums and theaters.

The restaurant and arcade popular with children and families can now follow new indoor entertainment guidelines that allow private bookings and tours for up to six people from the same household.

Chuck E Cheese is selling one-hour time slots with six one-hour playing cards for $150 and for $50 you can add two large pizzas and six drinks to go by calling 509-737-0484.

John Corbin, who has owned the Chuck E Cheese for nearly 40 years along with his wife, told the Herald last fall that he was at risk of losing the business after had invested $4 million in a new building.

“We put our life savings into this two years ago. And now we’re facing the real threat of having it lost from government intervention,” he told the Herald.

“I’m still scared to death they will shut the door,” said Chris Corbin, who is John’s son.

However, Chris Corbin said they are excited to see customers and remain extremely vigilant about the cleaning. The kitchen has been open with a full menu since November — although Corbin said they’ve been lucky to get $100 in orders a day.

However, 15 minutes after posting that they were opening the arcade they got their first booking.

“It will be even more fun having the entire place to yourself,” said Chris Corbin, adding that he knows not everyone can afford the price and looks forward to when everyone can enjoy the facility again.

But with general admission still off the table, some places like REACH museum said it doesn’t make financial sense to open until Phase 2.

REACH director Rosanna Sharpe said that the museum’s board of directors will be discussing next moves in a meeting in late January after going over the new plan.

Reopening plan

Under the new Healthy Washington plan, the governor’s office is taking a regional approach to opening.

The state’s Department of Health will evaluate COVID metrics weekly and announce changes every Friday on whether a region can be moved to Phase 2, which would allow further increases such as 25 percent capacity of indoor dining and museums.

Low-risk sports, such as dance, gymnastics and no-contact martial arts, also were eased arts to allow for practice and training in groups of up to five people. Appointments for fitness training are allowed up to 45 minutes with no more than one customer per room or per 500 square feet for large facilities.

While Planet Fitness with locations in Richland, Kennewick and Pasco have reopened, some other fitness-related facilities are staying shut.

Alan Bacon, owner of the Rollarena Skating Center in Richland, is waiting to see how the COVID numbers play out before making decisions. Bacon is anxious to get to the 25 percent capacity that makes more sense for places such has Rollarena that rely on general admission rather than membership fees like gyms.

Richland Rollarena Skate Center has remained closed during the pandemic shutdown and owner Alan Bacon said that he is waiting to see how things play out for Phase 2 before making decisions on reopening. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

Others though are taking advantage of whatever they can.

After 305 days of being stabled, the horses at the GESA Carousel of Dreams at 2901 Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick also will be running again this weekend.

Parker Hodge, executive director of the nonprofit, said that starting Jan. 16 private sessions can be reserved for $30 for 45 minutes of unlimited rides on Saturdays and Sundays using the group restrictions set by the state

“This is the only thing makes sense for us to do,” Hodge said.

The GESA Carousel of Dreams is reopening in a limited capacity to groups of six or fewer from the same household for each reserved session. Rich Breshears Courtesy of Gesa Carousel of Dreams

While the facility has concessions, Hodge said it doesn’t make financial sense to rehire the staff to operate the kitchen because food options are limited and cannot be consumed onsite.

While typically, Hodge is joined by three other paid staff members and a multitude of volunteers — all other staff members remain laid off.

