Guide to New Year’s Eve 2020 takeout and patio specials in Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities restaurants, wineries and bars aren’t going to let you down if you are looking for a safe 2020 New Year’s Eve celebration.

This year you may not find vast parties because of the COVID pandemic, but you’ll still find offerings to bring cheer to your home with specialty cocktails, pre-ordered holiday meals, desserts or seated dinners on a lighted and heated patio.

Here are a few choices:

▪ Anthony’s at Columbia Point, 550 Columbia Point Drive in Richland is offering a multi-course holiday dinner to preorder and pickup on Thursday.

Choices include Dungeness crab and fettuccine for $39 or either Angus beef filet, wild Alaska king salmon or lobster tail for $49. Each comes with choice of soup or salad and dessert and starch or vegetable. The restaurant also features a kids menu, as well as add-ons such as appetizers, wines, beer, cider and liquor drinks.

Anthony’s is open daily 2 to 7 p.m.. Call: 509-946-3474. To order: anthonys.com.

▪ Clover Island Inn, 435 N. Clover Island in Kennewick, is giving a change to vacation at home with their “Staycation: Say Goodbye to 2020” package for two.

Along with an overnight stay at the hotel along the river with view of the cable bridge, the package includes a prime rib dinner for two along with bottle of sparkling wine or cider, party favors and a hot breakfast for $159.

Call: 509-586-0541. Online: cloverislandinn.com

▪ Drumheller’s Food and Drink, 530 Columbia Point in Richland, created a celebration package to add on to any overnight stay for enjoyment in a guest room or to take out and toast at home.

The charcuterie board includes a bottle of Treveri Cellars Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine, party favors and two souvenir Lodge at Columbia Point flutes for $79.

Call: 509-0578-1591. Online: lodgeatcolumbiapoint.com Facebook.

▪ Frost Me Sweet Bakery and Bistro, 710 The Parkway in Richland, has drinks and sweets to preorder for pickup on New Year’s Eve.

Options include a rhubarb sour, pom frost with citrus vodka and cranberry pomegranate mixer and an After School Special, which include a half-dozen minis of various liquors. Drink kits start around $10 and go up to $25.

The bakery designed specialty New Year’s Eve cakes for sale along with hot chocolate bombs with choices of a mini alcohol on the side.

Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call: 509-420-4704 Ext. 2. Online: Frost Me Sweet Bistro Instagram, Facebook.

Moniker Bar at 702 The Parkway in Richland is selling tickets to a seated New Year’s Eve soiree in their elegant outdoor space. Moniker Bar

▪ Moniker Bar, 702 The Parkway Richland, is having an outdoor seated soiree on their patio on New Year’s Eve.

Tickets will include a specially designed menu as well as cocktails. Seating choice are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $75 each.

The craft cocktail bar’s usual hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Online: monikerbar.com or Instagram.

▪ Shang Hai Restaurant, 3013 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick, will be open both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day if you want a grab-and-go comfort meal of Chinese food. Hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Call to order: 509-783-8998. For menu: shanghairestaurant2006.weebly.com or cloverislandinn.com.

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar at Columbia Center is offering delivery just in time for New Year’s. Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

▪ Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick, has stepped it up with a its own delivery so customers don’t even have to leave home.

In addition to its regular menu, the fresh menu through the holidays include crab and artichoke dip, balsamic ribeye, crab-crusted salmon, maple bourbon cheese.

Hour are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call: 509-735-3411. Online: twigsbistro.com or Facebook.

Email Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com if your establishment is offering New Year’s Eve or New’s Year’s Day specials.