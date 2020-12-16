3 new eateries open in Tri-Cities — with a mess of meat and bit of vegan

Doggie Style Gourmet has taken its cart to a new level by opening a food truck and expanding the menu.

While the hot dog business had been a food cart since it opened about four years ago, owner Andrew Chilton took the slowdown during the COVID pandemic to forge a new path with a full food truck serving expanded offerings.

They are adding more toppings for their hot dogs, mac & cheese and burgers.

“That business took a fairly big hit. We kind of took the time to push forward the truck. It’s been a a little bit of saving grace,” Chilton said. Last year they served about 200 to 250 events with their cart, but this year they only did 30.

The new truck is permanently parked on 1415 George Washington Way in front of Griggs Ace Harbor. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In addition to hot dogs and German sausage, the truck has beefed up its menu, including fries and a smash burger with specialty ground meat from Templeman’s Market in Kennewick and a vegan dog option.

The chili for the dogs and chili mac is homemade, as is the cheese sauce. And they also serve a Kimchi Mac.

Chilton, also a co-owner of Magill’s Restaurant in Pasco, added a gluten-free hot dog bun and will be offering a gluten-free hamburger bun soon.

He working with TSP Bakeshop in West Richland to line up some dessert options for the future.

“One thing we are excited about the truck is that we can spread our wings a little,” he said.

You can also preorder for pickup at bit.ly/3mbBhqs or a mini drive-thru has been created onsite to beat the cold. Online: doggiestylegourmet.com or Facebook.

▪ Baby J’s Barbeque has taken its brick and mortar on the road.

The family-owned restaurant at 2243 Stevens Drive in north Richland has added two food trucks — both in West Richland to its lineup.

The new trucks are at 4034 W. Van Giesen in West Richland by The Plaza, and down the road at 6193 W. Van Giesen by the Pit Stop Grocery in Deli as you head east out of town.

The trucks will feature the same great grilled grubs such as asada (beef), carnitas (pulled pork), lengua (tongue) and chorizo in addition to burritos, tortas, Cuban sandwich, several burger options and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Call: 509-375-4909. Onlline: babyjsbbqandburgers.com or Facebook.

Other restaurant news:

▪ The Arby’s at 1051 George Washington Way has closed its lobby while going through an extensive remodeling.

When open in about another week the location will have been modernized to include an inside digital menu, new floors, seating and decor.. New windows and lighting are being installed and the landscaping is getting a fresh look as well.

The roughly $200,000 revamp will align with the overhaul on the Arby’s stores on Clearwater Avenue and Columbia Center Boulevard, which are all owned by RB American Group.

The company is the franchise owner of 1,200 different fast-food stores throughout the region.

▪ Shari’s at 1745 George Washington Way in Richland and 1200 N. Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick have both closed all serving temporarily during indoor dining restrictions, according to the Shari’s website and phone message.

The company’s headquarters could not be reached about their plans for the restaurants.

Email Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com to share news about your new restaurant, food truck drinking establishment or other changes.