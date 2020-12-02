New Tri-Cities restaurant to serve ‘messy’ Canadian specialty. Also, a gourmet cookie spot

Kennewick is getting its share of new places to eat — from sweet to savory.

Plus, well-known fast-food restaurant is back serving after a $1 million renovation.

Poutine, eh?

If you’re missing that Thanksgiving gravy already, you’re in luck. A restaurant featuring poutine is opening in Kennewick by early next week.

Poutine, eh? will feature only poutine — a messy comfort mainstay of Montreal, Quebec, made of fries, gravy and cheese curds.

Poutine is literally a slang for a mess.

Poutine, eh? is opening this month in Kennewick featuring about eight different styles of poutine. Poutine, eh?

“We have traveled all over Canada and it’s just a great overall dish you where you can make anything,” said Mallory Chapin, who works behind the scenes with her husband, Robert, and their business partner Scott Campbell.

Both Robert Chapin and Campbell were laid off in August from their cooking jobs because of COVID closure cutbacks. They had worked together for four years, and decided to take a leap into owning their own restaurant.

Poutine, eh? will feature about eight poutine items with various meats, toppings and about five different gravies.

While the basis is a glorious gut bomb, it only gets better with options like The Bavarian — brats braised in local Moonshot Brewing beer on top of crispy fries with herb gravy, soft pretzel bites, mustard and cheese curds.

“It’s not just a burger, it’s not just a hot dog — it’s everything in one,” Mallory Chapin said.

Other choices include the Canuck with tri-tip steak and crispy onions and the Galvaude with pulled chicken, chicken gravy and butter peas.

For vegans, there is Fauxtine with a vegan gravy, vegan cheese and vegetable hash — although the dish is made in a shared fryer.

Poutine, eh? is set to open in Kennewick featuring a Quebec specialty. Poutine, eh?

Dessert is not forgotten with the Campfire — funnel fries with smoked ganache, graham crackers, chocolate syrup and marshmallows.

Prices range from $8.49 to $17.99 on the main menu and $6.49 to $8.99 on the children’s menu. Desserts are $7.99. Sales are cashless only and online orders are accepted.

Hours are yet to be finalized for the restaurant at 3902 W. Clearwater Ave. Watch their website for opening details at poutineehwa.com or go to the Poutine, Eh? Facebook page. After opening, also call: 509-820-5347.

Our Cookie House

The gourmet cookie cottage bakery has had so many people clamoring for their intense sweetness over the past couple of years, it now has its own storefront at 8530 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick.

Ashley Meehan, owner of Our Cookie House, fell into the business after baking cookies for one of her daughters to sell to raise money for camp.

“Really quickly we saw it was not just a need — people wanted them and we kept saying, ‘This is a thing!’ ” Meehan said.

Our Cookie House has a storefront featuring a dozen staple cookie flavors with rotating specials including this s’more cookie.

Our Cookie House now offers a dozen staple flavors including a recipe for chocolate chip that Meehan mastered over 20 years ago, along with flavors like s’more, birthday cake and cookies and cream. A special flavor is featured weekly, as well as for holidays.

The seasonal cookie specials for Thanksgiving included semi-salted caramel, apple pie and pumpkin spice.

The shop currently is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on only Fridays and Saturdays — mainly because she and her family are relocating back to Tri-Cities after a stint in Seattle.

Our Cookie House has rotating specials including this Nutella filled chocolate mint cookie. Our Cookie House

Meehan said that after her husband lost his job they moved to Seattle, although she continued to do pop-up sales for family and friends. She even came back for a large sale in Tri-Cities for graduation this year.

“We had such a loyal following of amazing customers, that we knew this is where we needed to be,” she said, adding she hopes that she can hire her husband soon and make it a family affair.

Our Cookie House has a storefront at 8530 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Prices range from $16 for four cookies up to $45 per dozen. Single cookies also can be purchased. Customers can walk in or can preorder on the website to pickup.

Call: 509-579-0520 or 509-222-4399; Online: ourcookiehouse.com; Our Cookie House’s Facebook page.

McDonald’s

One Tri-City McDonald’s started welcoming new customers late last month after a renovation that meant the demise of its iconic PlayPlace this fall.

The reopening of the store at 2700 S Quillan St. in Kennewick at the corner of Highway 395 and 27th Avenue comes just in time for the return of the chain’s McRib sandwich temporarily starting Dec. 2.

“It has a bit of a cult following,” said Scott Adams, who runs family-owned Adams Enterprises along with his brother Lee.

The Kennewick-based operation has owned the franchise of the iconic golden-arches chain for 47 years. They currently own 16 stores with 10 in the Tri-Cities.

Construction fencing and equipment has been removed from the parking lot since the completion of a $1 million remodel of this Kennewick McDonald’s restaurant.

Adams said his company took advantage of the closure of restaurant dining rooms for COVID to do a $1 million overhaul of the store that opened in 1997.

Many parts of the restaurant was gutted and new floors, tiling, seating and restrooms. The heating and air conditioning also was updated and a new roof installed.

What is most visible to customers is the addition of a double-lane drive-thru menu.

“One person can stop the flow of a whole line,” Adams said of single-lane drive-thrus. “The side-by-side a big improvement for people who know what they want.”

To keep traffic flowing, Adams also said a third waiting window was added beyond the payment and pickup windows. It will allow customers to wait to the side, while bigger orders are being made.

