Kennewick loses longtime pasta place. And restaurant reopens after $1M remodel

Pacific Pasta and Grill is leaving its longtime Kennewick location on Grandridge Boulevard.

If you see the closed sign on Pacific Pasta & Grill in Kennewick, no need to worry. It’s not a COVID-related shutdown.

The family-run business is moving to Richland.

It already has closed its doors on its Grandridge Boulevard location and is selling surplus furniture and supplies.

Pacific Pasta & Grill is moving to a new location at 603 Goethals Drive in Richland. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

“Our landlord was selling our building and after some soul searching and business analytics we decided a smaller location would serve us better and allow us to serve all of your much better,” Pacific Pasta wrote in a Facebook post.

“We are very excited to move in a remodeled building and be part of the Richland community,” said the post.

Pacific Pasta and Grill owners Mary Sue and Jim Hui have been operating the restaurant for 16 years.

They formerly operated Nothing But Noodles at the same address, but ended the franchise agreement and renamed the restaurant in 2012 to run it independently.

Pacific Pasta & Grill is moving to a new location in Richland.

The Grandridge building is 3,400 square feet while the new location nestled between the area between Lee Boulevard and Stevens Drive is about 2,500 square feet, according to the Benton County auditor’s website.

The owners aim to reopen in December. The new building has been vacant since the former tenant, Mid-Columbia Market Co-op, closed in 2017.

Online: pacificpastaandgrill.com or Pacific Pasta’s Facebook page.

More restaurant news

▪ Taco Bell on the corner of George Washington Way and McMurray Street has reopened with a whole new style.

The store shut down in September for a $1 million renovation that gutted the store in the first major overhaul since it opened in 1991.

Baxter Construction was the general contractor on the project that greeted customers again the day before Thanksgiving.

The Taco Bell on the corner of George Washington Way and McMurray Street in Richland, which was built in 1991, has reopened after shutting down in September for a $1 million renovation. Bob Brawdy

“From a customer’s standpoint, everything is entirely new from the floor to the studs,” said John Arthur, president of Yakima Restaurants, a family-owned operation that owns 10 Taco Bells in Washington — including the one on George Washington Way and another on Road 68 in Pasco.

The drive-thru now can hold about double the number of cars it did previously and includes an exit lane. The menu also is only the second Taco Bell under Arthur’s ownership to include a digital menu board — one that Arthur says enhances customers experience and it allows more flexibility.

The Richland store also is now linked with third-party delivery apps, and a curbside delivery system is being working out for a future rollout.

Baxter Construction of Yakima has started a $1 million renovation of this Richland Taco Bell. Allison Stormo

However, customers will have to wait to eat inside or pickup orders — regardless of Washington’s COVID business guidelines. Arthur says that the company is keeping its dining rooms closed for safety.

“We’ve asked employees frequently about how they feel having someone come in for dining, and it’s been a resounding no,” Arthur said. “We want our employees to feel safe.”

A grand opening is planned for the future, but when and what it looks like will depend on how the pandemic looks like in coming months.

▪ Novel Coffee Co. known for serving caffeine and snack seekers in the lobby of the Richland Public Library has opened a second location near Howard Amon Park.

The new shop at 710 George Washington Way, Suite B-B continues to sell Boba — or bubble teas and coffee drinks with with monikers such as the Typewriter with white chocolate and caramel, a Blank Page with vanilla and cinnamon and the Script Writer with espresso and dulce la leche.

Novel Coffee Co. known for serving customers at the Richland Public Library has opened a second location.

The library location is temporarily closed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Online: novelcoffee.co or Novel Coffee’s Facebook Page

If you know of a retailer, restaurant, coffee shop or other business that is opening, closing, expanding, remodeling or changing its focus, send an email to reporter Allison Stormo at astormo@tricityherald.com.