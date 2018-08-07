They’re back! Rebuilt Taco Bell opens in Kennewick and Subway returns to Benton City

A Subway on every corner may seem inevitable, but the fast-food franchise’s arrival in Benton City last week was no sure thing.
Richland entrepreneur Jeramy Schultz spent 18 months working to bring Subway back to Benton City. An earlier version in a grocery store closed about 15 years ago.
Schultz funded the new business with profits from his Toyota Center kettle corn business, selling a duplex he fixed up with his wife, Caitlin, and a Small Business Administration-backed loan.
It all came together Friday as the new outlet welcomed its first guests at 515 Ninth St.
Subway is the continuation of an entrepreneurial run that began when Schultz launched KC Brand Kettle Corn in 2004.
The company sells popcorn treats at festivals, fairs and fundraisers, and fills wholesale orders.
It had a rough start. To make ends meet, Schultz said he sometimes slept in his car when working events at Toyota Center.
KC Brand grew into a reasonable, if small, business. But Schultz said the potential for growth is limited, so he started looking for ways to build his business.
Subway, based in Milford, Conn., caught his attention from the start because of its rapid growth and low cost to get started.
The costs still were a challenge, but first he had to find somewhere to put a Subway.
With 15 locations in the Tri-Cities, the market is pretty saturated.
Schultz took a look at the greater metro area and was struck by the lack of a franchised brand in Benton City. Though small, Benton City’s population grew by more than 10 percent between 2010-17, to nearly 3,400 people.
“It’s growing with the Tri-Cities,” he said. “I was like, ‘Benton City could probably use a Subway.’ ”
He spotted a suitable place in the center of town and ended up leasing space from the Port of Benton.
The project stalled when Subway officials feared the space was too small. They encouraged Schultz to take the entire building.
The renovation cost was too much, and Schultz reverted to his original small-store vision with Subway’s support.
His initial bank backed out, forcing him to pursue a new partner for the venture. Eventually, Banner Bank provided the Small Business Administration loan.
The Benton City store is one of the first in the Tri-Cities to feature the brand’s new look.
For Schultz, Subway’s new menu boards and layout worked well in a smallish space. The restaurant employs 10, including people who work in the kettle corn business.
Hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, subject to change depending on early morning demand. Weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Taco Bell is back in business
The Taco Bell at Highway 395 and West Kennewick is back in business after being rebuilt from the ground up.
The original 1992-built Taco Bell was demolished in May to make way for a larger, 2,530-square-foot replacement.
The Kennewick Avenue Taco Bell and its sisters at Southridge in Kennewick, at Queensgate in Richland and on Court Street in Pasco, are owned by Columbia Bells LLC, a division of Weber Enterprises. Weber is a franchisee of the parent company, Yum! Brands.
