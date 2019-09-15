8 fail latest round of Mid-Columbia restaurant inspections

Top 9 things Washington restaurant inspectors look for during inspections Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Restaurant inspectors help identify potential food safety problems and safeguard public health. Here are the top nine things they look when inspecting Washington restaurant kitchens.

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 29 food service establishments the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6.

Eight failed and will be reinspected. Another eight received perfect scores.

Inspectors scrutinize establishments on a 418-point scale for compliance with regulations designed to prevent the spread of food-borne illness.

Under revised guidelines, those receiving 35 or more of the more serious red points on routine inspections or 25 or more on follow-ups are scheduled for additional scrutiny.

Tri-City Herald online readers can read more about the process for inspecting and closing food service establishments at the bottom of this column.

Call 509-460-4205 with questions or concerns.

Restaurants needing re-inspection

Andy’s North, 3321 W. Court St. Pasco, Sept. 6, routine ( 125 red, 8 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, improper hot holding, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Carniceria Los Toreros (Deli), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Sept. 4, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used.

Creggers Food and Espressos (Mobile), Event, Sept. 3, routine (60 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, food obtained from unapproved source, improper cooking temperatures or unattended cooking and hot holding, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Dust Devils Stadium-Pizza Hut, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 1, routine 9/1/2019 (40 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control., improper hand washing, inadequate hand washing facilities.

Eastside Brothers (Store), 1303 E. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 5, routine (60 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, improper chemical use, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Los Vecinos (Deli), 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 4, routine (45 red, 10 blue)

Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, lacking a proper consumer advisory.

Socorro’s Catering Mobile (Mobile), Event, Sept. 4, follow-up (120 red, 0 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, inadequate hand washing facilities, raw meat improperly stored, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage or improper use of time as a control, improper cold holding, accurate thermometer not provided or used, lack of conformance with approved procedures.

Taqueria Super Uno (Mobile), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (50 red, 5 blue)

Notes: Lack of active managerial control, improper hand washing, improper produce washing, improper cold holding.

Restaurants passing inspection

Carniceria Los Toreros (Store), 210 Chardonnay Ave., Prosser, Sept. 4, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Doggie Style Gourmet (cart), Event, Sept. 6, follow up (10 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils Stadium-1st Base, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 1 , routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils Stadium-3rd Base, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils Stadium-BBQ Patio, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 5, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils Stadium-Fry Shack, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils Stadium-Hacienda Del Sol, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 1, routine ( 20 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils Stadium-Hot Corner, 6200 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils-Dippin Dots (Cart), Event, Sept. 1, routine (0 red, 0 blue)

Dust Devils-Grill Cart (Cart), Event, Sept. 1, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

El Torito MX Market (Deli), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 6, follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)

El Torito MX Market (Meat), 420 W. Lewis St., Pasco, Sept. 4, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)

Fiesta Foods (Meat), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 4, routine (10 red, 0 blue)

Fiesta Foods (Store), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Sept. 4, routine (15 red, 0 blue)

Kahlotus Korners (Deli), 120 Pasco Kahlotus Road, Pasco, Sept. 5, follow-up, (0 red, 0 blue)

Los Vecinos (Store), 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 4, routine (10 red, 10 blue)

Los Vecinos (Meat), 804 Sixth St., Prosser, Sept. 4, routine (30 red, 0 blue)

Neiffer Triangle 4 Ranch (Demo), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (20 red, 0 blue)

Plaza Oaxaca (Mobile), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)

Socorro’s Catering Mobile (Mobile), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)

The Wild Taco (Mobile), Event, Sept. 6, follow-up (5 red, 0 blue)