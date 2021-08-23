Benton Franklin Fair: What are the COVID rules? What to know before you go

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo opens Tuesday in Kennewick for a five-day run — though it may look a little different with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities.

The reinstated mask mandate started Monday across Washington state. And masks are required for everyone 5 and older while indoors — including the fairgrounds exhibit halls — regardless of vaccination status.

The Benton Franklin Health District recommended last week that large events be canceled. But with the fair and rodeo continuing as planned this week, health officials offered some advice.

They said everyone should wear masks even outdoors when distancing from other people is impossible — such as in close quarters at the animal barns or in line for food or carnival rides.

Last week, Ben Franklin Transit announced they were canceling all bus shuttles to the fair in the interest of the safety of their employees amid high COVID case counts in the Mid-Columbia.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“While we’re extremely disappointed by that decision — and that it came just days before the fair opens — we will be ready for the Best Week of Summer,” the fair association wrote on social media. “We were not part of the conversation and were just as surprised as you all at the news.”

The fair instead suggests that fairgoers carpool, and it has created an express lane where passengers can be dropped off. If you are parking at the fairgrounds, it costs $12 per day or $48 for the week.

The Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo that starts Aug. 24 at the Benton County fairgrounds in Kennewick will feature racing pigs. Bob Brawdy Herald file

“We expect traffic to be heavy so plan for some extra time to get here,” the announcement said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Country music star Trace Adkins is kicking off the week’s concert series. Reserved seating already is sold out, but you can take in the vibes with the free general admission seating.

The general seating is included in fair tickets which $15 for adults, $5 for seniors, children 6-12 and military with ID. Children younger than 6 are free.

Fairgoers ride on the Hang Glider at the Benton Franklin Fair in Kennewick. The fair starts Tuesday, Aug. 24 and operates through Saturday. Tri-City Herald

Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are $38.

Tickets can be purchased on site when the fair opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The fair will be open at 10 a.m. and run through 11 p.m. each day except for closing day on Saturday — when it stays open until midnight.

Other featured events for the opening day: