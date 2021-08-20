Ben Franklin Transit cancels all bus rides to Tri-Cities fair over COVID concerns

Ben Franklin Transit bus flashes a “Mask Required” message across the front reader board as passengers board at the Three Rivers Transit Center bus station in Kennewick. jking@tricityherald.com

All shuttle bus rides to this year’s Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo have been canceled, Ben Franklin Transit officials announced Friday.

“Our hearts are heavy and we are saddened to share this news. It has always been an honor and privilege to support our local fair and our community,” said Gloria Boyce, general manager for Ben Franklin Transit.

“This will be the first time in over 30 years that BFT will not be a part of the Fair,” she said.

The decision was made after consulting with the Benton Franklin Health District over a recent rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-Cities, Boyce said in the news release.

She added that they believe it is the best way to keep their employees safe.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This was such a tough decision and we kindly ask for everyone’s understanding,” she said.

The fair was canceled last year by the pandemic but officials plan to open Tuesday, Aug. 24, for five days. The transit system planned free rides to help with parking at the fairgrounds in east Kennewick.

For more information on BFT COVID precautions, go to www.bft.org/safety.