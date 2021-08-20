Rotary club cancels elephant ear booth at Benton Franklin Fair

The annual county fair is all about the food for some people.

But on Friday, organizers of one popular food booth canceled plans for the upcoming Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo because of a lack of volunteers due to ongoing COVID concerns.

The Pasco Kennewick Rotary Club announced that its board voted not to sell elephant ears — fried, flattened pieces of dough coated in butter and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.

Rotary cited not only the lack of people to staff the booth for five days because of health reasons, but also concerns for members’ safety “due to the recent spike of COVID infections in the community.”

“The Board reluctantly felt compelled to not hold Elephant Ear sales this year at the fair out of caution for our membership,” said Frank Grunenfelder, president of Pasco Kennewick (PK) Rotary Club.

The elephant ear booth is the club’s biggest fundraiser, bringing in around $50,000 during the 2019 fair.

The 2020 fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release from the Rotary Club said the proceeds support a number of charitable causes, including local scholarships for high school graduates, other nonprofit charities and international projects.

The club will be seeking donations, using financial reserves and redoubling its other fundraising efforts, such as sales of tickets for the upcoming Mid-Columbia Duck Race. That event on Sept. 25 is organized by all area Rotary Clubs.

“The Club regrets not being able to offer this fair tradition for 2021 but does plan to be there in 2022,” said Grunenfelder.

The announcement by the PK Rotary Club came just two hours after Ben Franklin Transit said it has canceled all shuttle bus rides to the fair for the same health concerns.

It is the first time in more than 30 years that BFT hasn’t been a part of the annual summer event, said its general manager.