Benton Franklin Fair events kick off with Tri-Cities parade. Here’s what to expect

Giant turkey legs, cinnamon sugar elephant ears and carnival rides are back in the Tri-Cities next week.

After a year off because of the COVID pandemic, the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is expected open Tuesday, Aug. 24, for a five-day run at the Kennewick fairgrounds.

Events kick off Saturday with the parade and demolition derby.

Benton Franklin Health District officials had recommended large events cancel because of a resurgence in COVID infections in the Tri-Cities but fair officials said they’re moving forward with a few changes.

“It is something we know and love and hopefully give people a sense of comfort and joy and belonging and make them smile,” said fair Executive Director Lori Lancaster.

Earlier in the week, the fair association was following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommended people wear masks indoors, but there would be no requirements for face coverings.

Then, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must resume wearing masks indoors starting, Monday, Aug. 23. Masks will be available at the information booth.

One difference is that all seating for the Horse Heaven Round-Up Rodeo is now by reserved seating only.

Tickets cost $10 to $20 and general seating no longer is included with general admission to the fair.

Admission to the Cowboy Beer Club on the rodeo grounds is $10 for admission, but the regular beer garden remains free.

The concerts are still included with admission for general seating. The top acts are Trace Adkins on Aug. 24, with Nelly on Aug. 25, Seether on Aug. 26, followed by Foghat on Friday and then the Plain White T’s on Saturday.

The Grand Parade is Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon in downtown Kennewick. The route map can be found at bentonfranklinfair.com.

The Hometown Maker’s Market, that was a new addition in 2019, makes a return this year with a dozen local artisans selling handmade goods, such as jewelry, soaps and home decor.

The Kid Zone is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day of the fair with hands-on activities, such as giant Jenga, large LEGOs and obstacle courses.

Fair admission prices are $13 for adults before Aug. 23. Starting the day of the fair the cost is $15 adults, $5 for seniors, children 6-12 and military with ID. Children younger than 6 are free. On Kids Day on Wednesday, Aug. 25, children are $2.

Parking is $12 each day.

However, all bus rides on Ben Franklin Transit are free and shuttles to the fair are every hour 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every half hour from 4 to 11:30 p.m.

For more information and stops, go to bft.org/news/events.