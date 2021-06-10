Grammy-winning rapper and country music stars coming to Benton Franklin Fair

Nelly will be one of the headliners during the 2021 summer concert series at the Benton Franklin Fair.

Two Grammy-award winning singers will return to the Benton Franklin Fair concert series this summer.

Rapper and hip hop star Nelly and country singer Trace Adkins were scheduled to appear last year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fair and rodeo.

They will join several other groups in the Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Summer Concert Series.

Nelly will perform Aug. 25. He began his music and singing career with Midwest hip hop group St. Lunatics in 1993 and signed to Universal Records in 1999.

He released his album Country Grammar in 2000 and it spent seven weeks at the top of the Billboard Top 200.

And Adkins who takes the stage Aug. 24 has been a longtime country star making his debut in 1996.

He won an Academy of Country Music Award top new male vocalist honor right off the bat, as well as winning a Grammy two years in a row for best male singer.

Country music legend Trace Adkins and three-time Academy of Country Music Award winner will perform at the Benton Franklin Fair in August. Amy Harris Invision/AP

Other performances this year include the hard rock band Seether on Aug. 26, rock ‘n roll band Foghat on Aug. 27 and the rock band Plain White Ts on Aug. 28.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. June 14 at www.bentonfranklinfair.com, as well as Kennewick Ranch & Home, 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd. All concerts begin at 7:45 p.m.

Reserved seats are $25. General seating is free. Fair admission is required.