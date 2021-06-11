Tickets now on sale for Tri-Cities fair concerts and rodeo this summer

It’s time to dust off those award-winning pie recipes, start sewing and aim for that blue ribbon, because the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo is back in business.

With the exception of a few changes such as all reserved rodeo seating, the fair and rodeo in the Tri-Cities is on the path for the return to The Best Week of Summer on Aug. 24-28.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement to fully reopen the state by June 30 has given the fair the ability to move forward after being canceled in 2020 for the first time in 72 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FFA kids are gearing up to show their stock, and fair staff said the livestock auction will return to its usual format. Last summer, it was a virtual sale.

And in a few days, tickets will go on sale for the fair where they again will be serving up annual favorites like elephant ears, cotton candy and giant turkey legs.

The stomach-churning carnival rides and entertainment will be on hand.

And so will award-winning entertainment.

Grammy-award stars country singer Trace Adkins and rapper Nelly will be headliners in this year’s Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Summer Concert Series. Both were scheduled for shows last year, and prepurchased tickets still are valid.

Other performances this year include the hard rock band Seether on Aug. 26, rock ‘n roll band Foghat on Aug. 27 and the rock band Plain White Ts on Aug. 28.

Tickets sales start at 8 a.m. Monday, June 14 for fair admission, the demolition derby and the Horse Heaven Roundup starting at bentonfranklinfair.com.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Benton Franklin Fair office, which has moved to 812 W. Washington St. in Pasco, or at the Kennewick Ranch & Home at 845 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

The annual grand parade will be 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 21 in downtown Kennewick. Parade entries are being accepted now.

The 2021 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo in Kennewick, WA, will be returning in August after COVID-19 canceled last year’s events. Tri-City Herald

Tickets that were prepurchased for last year’s canceled events still are valid including for the fair, round-up and concerts as well carnival bands and fair bucks.

Students who received a free ticket through their schools also can use those, too.

The week’s events attract nearly 120,000 people each year. A 2019 study showed the economic impact of the event was $18.5 million in Benton County alone.

For more information about the fair, rodeo, parade go to bentonfranklinfair.com.

Exhibitor guidelines can be found at bit.ly/3geZywj.