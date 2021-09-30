Arts & Entertainment

Motorcycles and hot rods will heat up Cool Desert Nights in Tri-Cities

Hundreds of hot cars and motorcycles will fill the streets of the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Cool Desert Nights and West Richland’s Hogs & Dogs include a weekend of auto-centric events beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, with activities continuing through Sunday.

For more information, go to bit.ly/CoolDesert.

Here’s a look at the schedule

Thursday

West Richland Hogs & Dogs, 4 to 10 p.m. at the Bombing Range Sports Complex, including hundreds of motorcycles, a Kids Zone, food trucks, live music and various vendors.

Car and motorcycle registration, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center in Richland by Spudnut Shop.

Friday

Car and motorcycle registration, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center in Richland by Spudnut Shop.

Participant cruise, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with staging at the Federal Building.

Live music, 7 to 10 p.m. at VFW, 1369 George Washington Way.

Saturday

Car and motorcycle registration, 6 a.m. to noon, Uptown Shopping Center in Richland by Spudnut Shop.

Kiwanis pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at Jefferson Park Gazebo on 1400 George Washington Way.

Show N’ Shine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Uptown Shopping Center, Richland.

Cornhole tournament, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jefferson baseball field, 1416 George Washington Way.

Amazing Kids Zone featuring Knockerball Tri-Cities, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Uptown Merchants Poker Walk, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starts at Real Deals in the shopping center.

Live music, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the main stage at Uptown.

Slow Drags, noon, along George Washington Way,

Sunday

Tri-City Raceway at Red Mountain Event Center, 47615 Highway 224, Benton City.

Allison Stormo
Allison Stormo has been an editor, writer and designer at newspapers throughout the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. She is a former Tri-City Herald news editor, and recently returned to the newsroom.
