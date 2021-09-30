Arts & Entertainment
Motorcycles and hot rods will heat up Cool Desert Nights in Tri-Cities
Hundreds of hot cars and motorcycles will fill the streets of the Tri-Cities this weekend.
Cool Desert Nights and West Richland’s Hogs & Dogs include a weekend of auto-centric events beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, with activities continuing through Sunday.
For more information, go to bit.ly/CoolDesert.
Here’s a look at the schedule
Thursday
▪ West Richland Hogs & Dogs, 4 to 10 p.m. at the Bombing Range Sports Complex, including hundreds of motorcycles, a Kids Zone, food trucks, live music and various vendors.
▪ Car and motorcycle registration, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center in Richland by Spudnut Shop.
Friday
▪ Car and motorcycle registration, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Uptown Shopping Center in Richland by Spudnut Shop.
▪ Participant cruise, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with staging at the Federal Building.
▪ Live music, 7 to 10 p.m. at VFW, 1369 George Washington Way.
Saturday
▪ Car and motorcycle registration, 6 a.m. to noon, Uptown Shopping Center in Richland by Spudnut Shop.
▪ Kiwanis pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. at Jefferson Park Gazebo on 1400 George Washington Way.
▪ Show N’ Shine, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Uptown Shopping Center, Richland.
▪ Cornhole tournament, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jefferson baseball field, 1416 George Washington Way.
▪ Amazing Kids Zone featuring Knockerball Tri-Cities, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
▪ Uptown Merchants Poker Walk, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. starts at Real Deals in the shopping center.
▪ Live music, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the main stage at Uptown.
▪ Slow Drags, noon, along George Washington Way,
Sunday
▪ Tri-City Raceway at Red Mountain Event Center, 47615 Highway 224, Benton City.
