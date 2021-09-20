Tri-Cities home show canceled over risk of being a COVID super-spreader event

The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities has canceled its annual Fall Home Show because of high rates of COVID and COVID-related hospitalizations. Tri-City Herald file

The Fall Home Show held every year in the Tri-Cities is canceled because of the high number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Benton and Franklin counties.

“For the safety and health of our exhibitors and attendees, we could not in good conscience proceed with the event,” said Jeff Losey, executive director of the Home Builders Association of the Tri-Cities that organizes the event.

“Given the current climate, our board, sponsors and exhibitors have expressed concerns with moving forward with the show. The risk is too great at this time given the recent number of super-spreader events in Washington,” he added.

The home show was scheduled Oct. 1-3 at the HAPO Center in Pasco.

Vouchers for the home show issued to attendees of the Parade of Homes held earlier will be honored.

Those who have the vouchers for this year’s show — and for last year’s, which also was canceled — may exchange tickets for next year’s events. However, the dated tickets still will be excepted in the future.

The Fall Home Show usually brings in 125 exhibitors and 2,500 attendees.

The Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities is a nonprofit trade association that has 550 companies who have enrolled as members.