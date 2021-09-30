Arts & Entertainment
Strike up the band! 2021 Cavalcade converges on Tri-Cities
The Southeastern Washington Cavalcade of Bands is returning to Tri-Cities for its 39th year after being canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The annual all-day event features bands from all over southeastern Washington that compete as a fundraiser for band and orchestra programs at Kennewick High School.
Bands and color guard teams perform Saturday, Oct. 2, at Lampson Stadium, 505 S Garfield St. in Kennewick, throughout the day in 15-minute intervals.
The daytime performances are 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. including lunch breaks. The bands are ranked and they perform again from 6:15 to 9 p.m. The award ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 p.m.
The full 2021 schedule can be found at cavalcadeofbandswa.org.
This year 16 bands will be competing from Tri-Cities, the Yakima Valley, as well as Spokane and surrounding communities, including Hermiston.
Judging is done be a nine-person panel of music educators and professionals from the Northwest.
Tickets are $15 if purchased online before the event and $20 the day of the event at the ticket office or $15 for seniors. Children 5 and younger are free.
