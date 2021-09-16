Use the Force to find your way to Baby Yoda in this Tri-Cities corn maze

The Baby Yoda craze has spread to Pasco in the form of an eight-acre “Mandalorian” corn maze.

Middleton Six Sons Farms carved the timely-themed maze for its annual fall festival at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Road in Pasco.

“The last 2 years have been tough for both kids and adults — we wanted to offer a fun place to let your imagination come to life!” said a post on the Middleton Farms Fall Festival’s Facebook page.

The Mandalorian is a Star Wars spin-off TV series that streams on Disney+, featuring a bounty hunter hired to find “The Child” — who’s come to be known as Baby Yoda.

The festival opens Saturday, Sept. 18, and runs through Oct. 31.

If the massive corn maze is too much for the youngest adventurers, there also is a maze designed for smaller kids.

The festival also offers hay rides, a pumpkin patch, a grain train, a barrel train, slides, ball pits and more.

Private firepits are available to rent, with a regular size that can accommodate up to 30 and large pits that can warm up to 75.

Food, drinks and homemade cider and donuts are available for purchase on site.

Admission for both the fall fest and sunflower fest is $12.95 Thursday through Friday and $13.95 Saturday and Sunday for those 3 and older.

If buying at the gate rather than on Middleton’s ticketing site, an additional $2 will be added.

Admission also includes entry to the sunflower field that is open only on weekends Sept. 18-Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

Hours for the fall festival are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, go to middfarmfest.com.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 11:23 AM.