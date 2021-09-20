Prosser’s annual balloon rally firing up for this weekend. What you need to know to go

The annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally returns this week after organizers canceled last year’s tradition because of precautions over COVID-19.

The event that has been lifting off for more than 30 years is Sept. 24-26 at the Prosser Airport.

Spectators can watch the launch of 17 hot air balloons for no charge.

Balloons launch at 6:45 to 7:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the airport on 111 Nunn Road.

Admission and parking are free and organizers are requiring masks at the event even when outdoors for the safety of the pilots, staff and onlookers.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Great Prosser Balloon Rally returns Sept. 24-26, 2021, at the Port of Benton’s Prosser Airport. Masks are required at the outdoor event that was canceled last year because of COVID. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Balloon pilots come from all over Washington and Oregon, as well as pilots from Idaho and as far away as Kentucky and Minnesota.

The popular night glow is Sept. 25 at dusk at Art Fiker Stadium 1433 Paterson Road.

It features some of the balloons synchronized to music by the Brama Brata Steel Drum Band. Gates open at 6:30.

All events are weather permitting.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Masks are required at night glow as well, and goodie bags will be handed out to children. No other children’s activities are planned because of COVID.

The rally is organized by a nonprofit group consisting of volunteers. The rally is for viewing only, and no rides are sold to the public.