Where to watch free fireworks shows in the Tri-Cities this weekend

Here’s our list of where to see free fireworks shows in the Tri-Cities area and other Fourth of July events.

If you plan to put together your own fireworks display, be sure to check the fireworks laws in your town.

Fireworks are banned in Kennewick, Prosser, Connell and unincorporated Franklin County. Violators can be fined.

They are allowed with restrictions in Pasco, Richland, West Richland and Benton County.

Grand Old Fourth in Pasco

The free fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. July 4 at Gesa Stadium at 6200 Burden Blvd. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and freestyle Moto-X shows are planned for the pre-fireworks entertainment.

Camp Patriot Show and Shine is noon to 4 p.m. at Memorial Park, 1520 W. Shoshone. Entry for cars, trucks and SUVS is $20 or $15 if you register in advance online.

Carboard Regatta at Memorial Aquatic Pool is noon to 1:30 July 4. Registration is $15 per boat. Information: pascoparksandrec.com.

River of Fire in Kennewick

The free River of Fire fireworks in Kennewick starts at Columbia Park at 10 p.m. on July 4.

Columbia Park Trail between the Veteran’s Memorial at the roundabout to the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex will closed at noon Saturday, July 3, until noon on Monday, July 5, to allow workers to set up the show.

No through access will be allowed for vehicles, bicyclists or pedestrians during that time.

Fireworks CT 1999.JPG
The River of Fire fireworks show will be held July 4, 2021, with fireworks launched from the shoreline in front of the Columbia Park Tri-Plex driving range. Tri-City Herald file

People can access the event only from Highway 240 and either the Fruitland Street or Hartford Street entrances.

The east boat launch parking lot and the Playground of Dreams parking lots will be open starting at 8 am July 4. Gates open for grass field parking at 7 pm.

The Golf Tri-Plex and Bite at the Landing will be accessible from the west side, either through Edison Street or Columbia Center Boulevard. However, the Bite will close at 5 p.m. July 4.

Gesa Credit Union will present the show and with the additional support of Toyota of Tri-Cities, Retter & Company | Sotheby’s International Realty, Moon Security and Bruce Inc.

Richland park closure

The city of Richland announced that Overlook Park in south Richland on Fairwood Court off Leslie Road will be closed starting at 4 p.m. July 2 until 6 a.m. July 5 because of increased fire danger.

The Richland parks and facilities workers also have created firebreaks in the highest risk areas of city-owned properties and high-volume park areas are pre-watered and sprinklers have been scheduled for additional waterings.

Benton City Fourth of July

Benton City plans holiday events on Saturday and Sunday.

Home fireworks safety

