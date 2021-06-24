Tumbleweed live concert is back. And free Tri-Cities outdoor symphony as well

The 25th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival will be virtual this year but will have a live concert in August at Howard Amon Park. The Eyer Family from Spokane is shown performing in 2018. Tri-City Herald

The Tumbleweed Musical Festival is giving a free concert ahead of its 25th anniversary weekend event.

A free live concert will be given at Howard Amon Park at 7:30 Aug. 21. In the past, the concert has been a fundraiser for the festival but will be free for all attendees.

Featured performers will be:

▪ Bourbon & Bellows, a group based in Prosser and Ephrata, who perform upbeat, bluesy jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt.

▪ Cecilia Eng, a Portland-based singer who specializes in “Filk” music, folk music which takes its inspiration from imaginative works of film and literature.

▪ Hank Cramer and Friends for a wide-ranging set that includes nautical, cowboy, traditional, and sing-along songs.

This year’s Tumbleweed Music Festival on Sept. 3 will once again be virtual.

“Because we could not know how events would unfold over the course of the year, it was planned to again be a virtual,” said festival organizer, David Carson.

The festival that is co-sponsored by the Three Rivers Folklife Society and the city of Richland will feature 100 prerecorded performances from five countries, 15 live workshops and a Shanty Sing and Contra Dance on Zoom.

For more information, go to tumbleweedmusicfestival.org or tumbleweedfest.com.

Mid-Columbia Symphony

The Mid-Columbia Symphony is giving a free Fourth of July concert 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 4 at the HAPO stage in John Dam Plaza in Richland.

The seating will be general admission on the lawn in front the stage.

Among the pieces that will be performed will be the Star-Spangled Banner, Stars and Stripes Forever, Armed Forces Salute, Liberty Bell March, Summertime from Porgy and Bess, familiar pieces from West Side Story and more.

Seating will be limited but you can registered for reserved seating at midcolumbiasymphony.org. The form asks for a donation, but is not required.