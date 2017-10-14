Richland cruises to MCC win over Walla Walla

The Richland Bombers don’t care how they score points, just as long as they score more than the other team.
Friday, the Bombers had two safeties, a punt returned for a touchdown, and Jared Whitney ran the ball in twice as Richland picked up a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over Walla Walla.
The Bombers, ranked third in this week’s Class 4A football poll, moved to 5-0 in MCC play and 7-0 overall. Richland will host Chiawana next Friday.
Against the Blue Devils (2-5, 2-3 MCC), Richland took a 4-0 lead in the first quarter off the two safeties, then went on top 11-0 as Ryan Piper hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass from Cade Jensen.
A scoring run by Whitby gave Richland an 18-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Whitby finished with 72 yards on 13 carries, while Parker McCary had 92 yards on 10 carries.
Jensen, who threw for 189 yards, and ran for 18 yards and a touchdown, threw three interceptions.
Walla Walla’s Mason Knowles had two interceptions, and Jahmal Mangarero had one.
The Blue Devils scored the final touchdown of the night on a 50-yard run by Edwin Romero.
Richland
18
14
7
0
—
39
Walla Walla
0
0
0
4
—
6
SCORING PLAYS
R—Safety, ball out of the end zone on punt
R—Safety, ball out of the end zone on punt
R—Ryan Piper 44 pass from Cade Jensen (Adam Weissenfels kick)
R—Jared Whitby 4 run (Weissenfels kick)
R—Weissenfels 31 punt return (Weissenfels kick)
R—Jensen 1 run (Weissenfels kick)
R—Whitby 19 run (Casey Perryman kick)
W—Edwin Romero 50 run (kick failed)
STATISTICS
RUSHING — R, Parker McCary 10-92, Jared Whitby 13-72, Tyler Fishback 6-35, Tsega MacDuff 6-6, Cade Jensen 2-18, Taylor Johnson 1-1, Casey Perryman 3-(minus 2). WW, Edwin Romero 11-55, Nick Zehner 9-8, Maosn Knowles 2-1, Darin Ongers 7-(minus 2), Keldan Swant 1-(minus 1).
PASSING — R, Cade Jensen 13-29-3-189; Taylor Johnson 1-2-0-10; Jack Briggs 0-1-0-0; Sammy Cervantes 0-1-0-0. WW, Nick Zehner 8-17-0-56, Keldan Swant 0-3-0-0.
RECEIVING — R, Ryan Piper 2-50, Sammy Cervantes 3-73, Ryan Kriskovich 2-10, Adam Weissenfels 1-21, Connor Faucheux 4-41, Parker McCary 2-4. WW, Mason Knowles 5-37, Dalton Thompson 2-17, Darin Ongers 1-2.
