Richland climbs up to No. 3 in 4A football poll

With their convincing 33-0 win over Kamiakin last Friday in Mid-Columbia Conference play, the Richland Bombers jumped up into the No. 3 spot in the Class 4A football poll this week.
The Bombers (6-0, 4-0 MCC), who play at Walla Walla on Friday, moved up from fourth. Camas leads the 4A poll, with Woodinville No. 2
Chiawana (5-1, 3-1 MCC) comes in sixth this week and will play Pasco on Thursday. The Riverhawks play at Richland on Oct. 20.
Despite the loss, Kamiakin (5-1, 3-1 MCC) only dropped from third to fourth in the Class 3A poll. Eastside Catholic is No. 1, followed by Ferndale and O’Dea.
Royal (6-0) still remains atop the 1A poll, but one voter gave their top vote to Meridian, which is ranked third. Connell (6-0) is ranked No. 2 and will play at Royal on Friday.
In the 2B poll, Tri-Cities Prep was ranked 11th, just one point behind No. 10 Davenport.
WIAA Honors
Hanford junior Kaitlyn Thompson and Othello’s Giselle Vazquez were named WIAA Athletes of the Week.
Thompson had 78 assists, 19 digs and went 29 of 31 from the service line in MCC wins over Kamiakin and Pasco. She had 49 assists in the match against the Braves.
Vasquez, a junior, played goalie in the first half against Quincy, making two stops in an 8-0 win. In the second half, she scored two goals in the Huskies’ first win of the season.
Washington Football Polls
Class 4A
1. Camas (8)
6-0
98
2. Woodinville (2)
6-0
89
3. Richland
6-0
83
4. Puyallup
6-0
60
5. Monroe
6-0
56
6. Chiawana
5-1
50
7. Graham-Kapowsin
5-1
44
8. Union
5-1
21
9. Auburn Riverside
6-0
20
10. Gonzaga Prep
4-2
14
Others receiving 6 or more points: Central Valley 8.
Class 3A
1. Eastside Catholic (10)
6-0
100
2. Ferndale
6-0
79
3. O’Dea
5-1
78
4. Kamiakin
5-1
61
5. Bellevue
5-1
59
6. Lincoln
5-1
58
7. Timberline
6-0
49
8. Oak Harbor
6-0
30
9. Edmonds-Woodway
5-1
18
10. Ballard
4-2
5
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 2A
1. Archbishop Murphy (10)
5-1
109
2. Hockinson
6-0
86
3. West Valley (Spokane)
6-0
85
4. Tumwater (1)
4-2
84
5. Fife
6-0
62
6. Liberty (Issaquah)
5-1
51
(tie) North Kitsap
6-0
51
8. W. F. West
5-1
33
9. Selah
5-0
25
10. Lakewood
5-1
18
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
Class 1A
1. Royal (10)
6-0
109
2. Connell
5-0
96
3. Meridian (1)
6-0
84
4. Montesano
6-0
78
5. Colville
5-1
62
6. Cascade Christian
5-1
46
7. Zillah
5-1
36
8. Okanogan
5-0
35
9. Mount Baker
4-2
20
10. Nooksack Valley
4-2
18
Others receiving 6 or more points: LaCenter 11.
Class 2B
1. Kalama (9)
6-0
99
2. Liberty (Spangle) (1)
6-0
89
3. Napavine
5-1
81
4. Adna
5-1
71
5. Toledo
4-2
48
6. Rainier
5-1
42
7. Pe Ell Willapa Valley
4-2
30
8. Colfax
4-2
23
9. Manson
6-0
19
10. Concrete
5-1
10
(tie) Davenport
5-1
10
Others receiving 6 or more points: Tri-Cities Prep 9. Reardan 9.
Class 1B
1. Odessa (7)
5-0
88
2. Sunnyside Christian (2)
6-0
83
3. Almira Coulee-Hartline
5-1
63
4. Cusick
5-1
60
5. Lummi
5-2
30
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 16. Tulalip Heritage 14.
