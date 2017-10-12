Chiawana quarterback Enoch Vargas (12), throwing a pass against Kamiakin Sept. 15 at Lampson Stadium, has been one of the most improved QBs in the MCC this season. Heading into the Riverhawks’ rivalry game against Pasco on Thursday, he’s thrown just three interceptions in 124 pass attempts, while picking up 966 yards and six touchdowns.
Chiawana quarterback Enoch Vargas (12), throwing a pass against Kamiakin Sept. 15 at Lampson Stadium, has been one of the most improved QBs in the MCC this season. Heading into the Riverhawks’ rivalry game against Pasco on Thursday, he’s thrown just three interceptions in 124 pass attempts, while picking up 966 yards and six touchdowns. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file
High School Football

Thursday football preview: Chiawana, Pasco clash in Gravel Pit Bowl

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

October 12, 2017 05:36 PM

The Chiawana Riverhawks (5-1, 3-1 MCC) will try to pick up their third straight victory since a 26-20, double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Kamiakin Braves, against the winless Pasco Bulldogs at 7 p.m. tonight at Edgar Brown Stadium in the 2017 Gravel Pit Bowl.

Here’s a look at how the MCC teams north of the Columbia River stack up:

Pasco (0-6, 0-4) at Chiawana (5-1, 3-1)

When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Edgar Brown Stadium

Last year: Chiawana 49, Pasco 0

Team offense: Pas—618 rush (6th in MCC), 558 pass (6th), 196.0/game total (7th), 67 points (7th). Chi—1115 rush (1st), 957 pass (5th), 345.3/game total (3rd), 175 points (3rd).

Team defense: Pas—956 rush (last), 1194 pass (6th), 358.3/game total (last), 253 points (last). Chi—529 rush (1st), 911 pass (4th), 240.0/game total (3rd), 69 points (2nd).

Key players: Pas—RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (102-478, 7 total TD); QB Kashon Tate (60-138-8—558, 3TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (18-242); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet. Chi—RB Tayden Jenkins (93-608, 10TD); QB Enoch Vargas (82-124-3-966, 6TD); RB Ethan Garcia (88-479, 5TD); WR Daylen Storaci (27-259, 1TD); DB/WR Riley Cissne (5INT); WR/DB Tavin Blair; DB Jose Cruz (3INT); K Ryan Lowry (19XP, 6FG); OL/DL Ford Powers; OL/DL Josh Alvarez; OL/DL Julian Benitez; OL/DL Joey Aikala; DL Nelson Cardenas.

Last week: Walla Walla def. Pasco 26-7; Chiawana def. Southridge 34-0

Next week: Hanford at Pasco; Chiawana at Richland

