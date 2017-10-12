Thursday football preview: Chiawana, Pasco clash in Gravel Pit Bowl

The Chiawana Riverhawks (5-1, 3-1 MCC) will try to pick up their third straight victory since a 26-20, double-overtime defeat at the hands of the Kamiakin Braves, against the winless Pasco Bulldogs at 7 p.m. tonight at Edgar Brown Stadium in the 2017 Gravel Pit Bowl.
Here’s a look at how the MCC teams north of the Columbia River stack up:
Pasco (0-6, 0-4) at Chiawana (5-1, 3-1)
When, where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Edgar Brown Stadium
Last year: Chiawana 49, Pasco 0
Team offense: Pas—618 rush (6th in MCC), 558 pass (6th), 196.0/game total (7th), 67 points (7th). Chi—1115 rush (1st), 957 pass (5th), 345.3/game total (3rd), 175 points (3rd).
Team defense: Pas—956 rush (last), 1194 pass (6th), 358.3/game total (last), 253 points (last). Chi—529 rush (1st), 911 pass (4th), 240.0/game total (3rd), 69 points (2nd).
Key players: Pas—RB/LB/P Efrain Farias (102-478, 7 total TD); QB Kashon Tate (60-138-8—558, 3TD); WR Isaiah Gomez (18-242); Davion Pruitt OL/DL; WR Brandon Scott; WR Matt Millet. Chi—RB Tayden Jenkins (93-608, 10TD); QB Enoch Vargas (82-124-3-966, 6TD); RB Ethan Garcia (88-479, 5TD); WR Daylen Storaci (27-259, 1TD); DB/WR Riley Cissne (5INT); WR/DB Tavin Blair; DB Jose Cruz (3INT); K Ryan Lowry (19XP, 6FG); OL/DL Ford Powers; OL/DL Josh Alvarez; OL/DL Julian Benitez; OL/DL Joey Aikala; DL Nelson Cardenas.
Last week: Walla Walla def. Pasco 26-7; Chiawana def. Southridge 34-0
Next week: Hanford at Pasco; Chiawana at Richland
Comments