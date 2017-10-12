Thursday football preview: Chiawana, Pasco clash in Gravel Pit Bowl

Chiawana quarterback Enoch Vargas (12), throwing a pass against Kamiakin Sept. 15 at Lampson Stadium, has been one of the most improved QBs in the MCC this season. Heading into the Riverhawks’ rivalry game against Pasco on Thursday, he’s thrown just three interceptions in 124 pass attempts, while picking up 966 yards and six touchdowns. Noelle Haro-Gomez Herald file