Friday prep roundup: Zehner’s 3 TDs lead Wa-Hi past Pasco

Nick Zehner ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the Walla Walla High School football team beat Pasco 26-7 in a Mid-Columbia Conference tilt Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium.
Wa-Hi led 13-0 at the half, but Pasco (0-4 MCC) was right back in the game in the third quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run by Efrain Farias.
The Blue Devils would add touchdown runs by Edwin Romero (9 yards) and Zehner (67 yards) in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-2 in league play.
Farias ran for 124 yards on 24 carries, while Kashon Tate completed 13 of 29 passes for 75 yards.
Walla Walla
6
7
0
13
—
26
Pasco
0
0
7
0
—
7
SCORING PLAYS
W—Nick Zehner 21 run (run failed)
W—Zehner 4 run (Jared McAlvey kick)
P—Efrain Farias 18 run (Riley Brown kick)
W—Edwin Romero 9 run (McAlvey kick)
W—Zehner 67 run (kick failed)
HERMISTON 48, RIDGEVIEW 26: The Bulldogs outscored the Ravens 34-20 in the second half to pull away for a 5A Special District 1 victory in Redmond, Ore.
Andrew James threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns for Hermiston (4-2, 3-1 SD1), while Jonathan Hinkle ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Dayshawn Neal was on the receiving end of 97 yards and one touchdown, and also kicked six extra points.
SCORING PLAYS
H—Dayshawn Neal 36 pass from Andrew James (Neal kick)
H—Jonathan Hinkle 2 run (Neal kick)
R—Parker Anderson 31 run (Nick Sperber kick)
R—Clayton Brown 26 pass from Payton Davis (Conner Benz run)
H—Hinkle 1 run (Neal kick)
H—James 48 run (Neal kick)
H—Joey Gutierrez 50 pass from James (Neal kick)
R—Benz 1 run (kick failed)
H—Keaton Mikami 3 pass from James (kick failed)
H—AJ Tuia 3 run (Neal kick)
R—Tristyn Brower 6 run (no pat attempted)
OTHELLO 47, EAST VALLEY 21: Trevor Hilmes ran for 255 yards and three touchdown as the Huskies ran away with a victory the Red Devils in CWAC action in Yakima.
Othello, which had zero passing yards, ran through the East Valley defense for 482 yards. Isaiah Perez had 69 yards and three touchdowns, while Kyler Villareal had 85 yards and one touchdown.
SCORING PLAYS
O—Isaiah Perez 3 run (Sergio Mondragon kick)
O—Perez 1 run (Mondragon kick)
E—Alex Hampton 29 run (kick failed)
O—Trevor Hilmes 4 run (kick failed)
O—Hilmes 21 run (Mondragon kick)
O—Kyler Villreal 22 run (Mondragon kick)
E—Hampton 15 run (Chase Oldham pass from Hampton)
O—Hilmes 65 run (kick failed)
E—Derek North 3 run (Dylan Morrow kick)
O—Perez 1 run (Mondragon kick)
PROSSER 42, ELLENSBURG 20: Quarterback Will Weinmann threw five touchdown passes, with Chase Courtney and Levi VerMulm hauling in two each for the Mustangs, who led the nonleague game 42-6 at halftime.
Weinmann also connected with Will Thompson for a score, and JR Coleman ran for a touchdown as Prosser improved to 4-2 on the season.
ROYAL 49, KIONA-BENTON 0: Sawyer Jenks threw three touchdown passes and the Knight won their 33rd consecutive game with an SCAC East road win over the Bears (3-2, 2-2 SCAC East).
Royal (6-0, 4-0) has outscored opponents 330-3 in six games, including five shutouts.
Corbin Christensen caught touchdown passes of 41 and 15 yards, and also returned an interception 45 yards in the first quarter.
Ki-Be’s Leo Gomez threw for 209 yards, but also threw three interceptions. Daniel Rizin caught five passes for 82, had an interception and recovered a fumble.
SCORING PLAYS
R—Corbin Christensen 41 pass from Sawyer Jenks (kick failed)
R—Alonso Hernandez 23 run (Osvaldo Guerrero kick)
R—Christensen 45 interception return (Guerrero kick)
R—Angel Farias 60 pass from Jenks (2-pt conversion)
R—Christensen 15 pass from Jenks (Guerrero kick)
R— Jenks run (Guerrero kick)
R—Yovani Cruz 7 run (Guerrero kick)
WAHLUKE 30, COLLEGE PLACE 27: The Warriors overcame a 20-16 halftime deficit to beat the Hawks in SCAC East action in Mattawa.
Rock Foristiere’s 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the difference for Wahluke (3-2, 3-1).
Miguel Moreno threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns for College Place (2-4, 0-4), which was held to 17 yards rushing.
SCORING PLAYS
W—Jesus Cisneros pass from Oscar Rodriguez (Cisneros pass from Alejandro Rivera)
W—Gerardo Ledezma 45 fumble return (Rodriguez pass from Rivera)
C—Cameron Lindstrom 13 pass from Miguel Moreno (pass failed)
C—Axel Kehrein 29 pass from Moreno (Kehrein pass from Moreno)
C—Kehrein 57 pass from Moreno (pass failed)
W—Rodriguez 1 run (pass failed)
W—Rock Foristiere 5 run (Foristiere run)
C—Grayson Taylor 42 pass from Moreno (Moreno kick)
TRI-CITIES PREP 36, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 6: Zerek Baker scored three touchdowns, including one on a 46-yard interception return, to lead the Jaguars to an EWAC victory over the Patriots at Chiawana High School.
Bubba Valencia ran for 141 yards for TCP, while quarterback Kobe Singleton rolled up 82 yards and scored on runs of 4 and 6 yards.
Defensively, Owen Ritala led the Jaguars with 10 tackles, while Baker and Sammy Parra-Escobar each had eight, and Colton Tinnin seven.
Nico Shupe ran for 36 yards and one touchdown to lead the Patriots, while Noah Hayden caught three passes for 83 yards.
DIVING
11-DIVE MEET: Kamiakin’s Abby Winstead blew away the competition at the Class 3A 11-dive meet Friday in Eastmont
Winstead posted a score of 368.60, topping Kennewick’s Cheyanne Posey (340.15) by more than 28 points.
Kamiakin’s Piper Polanik (326.50) was third, while Southridge’s Rylee Garvey (268.75) was fourth.
In the 4A portion of the meet, Richland’s Alyssa Whittington (367.90) was second to Wenatchee’s Aleah Bucknum by less than two points. Hanford’s Eva Arm (244.35) was sixth.
Whittington’s score qualified her for state.
NWAC Volleyball
NORTH IDAHO 3, COLUMBIA BASIN 1: In a battle of unbeaten teams in the NWAC East, the Cardinals came out on top in four sets Friday night in Pasco.
CBC (16-5, 7-1 East), which won the first set 25-23, was led by Jesse Sydney with 13 kills and Brooke Swanson with 34 assists.
Rachel Leshikar (Kamiakin) had 18 digs for the Cardinals (17-5, 8-0 East), while Kayla Neumann had 17 kills.
Set scores: North Idaho 23-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-13. NIC: Rachel Leshikar 18 digs, Kayla Neumann 17K, 2B, 6 digs; Halle Hess 15K, 8 digs; Haylee Templeton 46 assts, 7 digs. CBC: Jesse Sydney 13K, 4B, 6 digs; Kalameli Matautia 11K, 8 digs; Brooke Swanson 34 assts; Kyrsten Whitmore 6K, 4B.
WALLA WALLA 3, YAKIMA VALLEY 0: Ocean Bryan had 14 kills as the Warriors made quick work of the Yaks in an NWAC East road win Friday.
Ashlin Orosco (Pasco) added 11 kills and two blocks for WWCC (19-13, 4-3 East), while Abbey Schwager handed out 40 assists.
Set scores: Walla Walla 25-22, 25-15, 25-19. Walla Walla: Ocean Bryan 14K; Ashlin Orosco 11K, 2B; Abbey Schwager 40 assts; Lindsey Carpenter 9K, 18 digs; Hannah Pond 16 digs; Kacey Halbert 11 digs.
