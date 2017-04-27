Mid-Columbia roundup, April 27: Kennewick tops Walla Walla in a shootout

Luciano Ontiveros scored the equalizer, Xander Flannery made seven saves in goal and the Kennewick High School soccer team survived its trip to Walla Walla with a 2-1 shootout win over the Blue Devils Thursday in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
It was the second consecutive shootout win for Kennewick (12-3, 10-3), which got successful PKs from Jairo Villasenor, Juan Cruz, Jason Cortes, Emir Velic and Eddie Castillo.
Stats were not reported for Walla Walla.
The Blue Devils and Lions play again Saturday at Lampson Stadium in the regular season finale. Kennewick could still win the league championship if it beats Walla Walla, and Pasco loses to Southridge.
Track and field
Richland handed the Kamiakin girls their first Mid-Columbia Conference track and field loss since 2010, posting a 79-71 victory Thursday at Kamiakin High School.
The Bombers picked up a plethora of points in the field events, including a 1-2-3 finish in the high jump, a 1-2 finish in the shot put, and a piled up points in the discus with 2-3-4-5 placers.
Richland also won the 4x400 relay and Katie Andrus won the 1,600 and 3,200 in 11:41.12, nearly 9 second ahead of Kamiakin’s McKinzi Teeples.
Kamiakin’s Katherine Petsch won the 100 (12.56) and 200 (25.77), while Mirannda Shulman took the 400 (59.28), and Chanceler Williams won the discus with a personal best 122-6. Allison Stapleton, who has been injured most of the season, won the long jump at 17-6 1/2.
For the boys, Chiawana’s Kolei O’Reilly set a school record in the discus with a toss of 150-9.
The Riverhawks also got three wins from Germain Barnes — 100 (11.0), 110 hurdles (14.93) and the 300 hurdles in a personal best 39.04, which also ranks second in the state among 4A competitors. In the triple jump, Dominic Lee soared a personal beat 46-3 to win the triple jump.
Kamiakin’s Brock McCue was second in the shot put (49-7 1/4) and discus (148-6) — both were personal bests.
The Braves competed for the third meet in a row without shot put and discus thrower Wyatt Musser, who is nursing a shoulder injury.
For Richland, Riley Moore won the 3,200 (10.03.75), while Brigham Whitby won the shot put (52-3) and Caleb Chapman the javelin (156-10).
At Kamiakin
BOYS
100: Germain Barnes (C), 11.0; 200: Gabriel Schilz (C), 22.71; 400: Benjamin Stanfield (R), 51.15; 800: Ryle Hollick (R), 2:05.88; 1,600: Jonah Franco (K), 4:26.96; 3,200: Riley Moore (R), 10:03.75; 110H: Germain Barnes (C), 14.93; 300H: Germain Barnes (C), 39.04; 4x100 relay: Richland (Parker McCary, Braden Powell, Jacob Stanfield, Benjamin Stanfield), 43.96; 4x400 relay: Kamiakin (Cameron Gutierrez, Benson Smith, Jonah Franco, Braxton Gutierrez), 3:26.49; Shot: Brigham Whitby (R), 52-3; Discus: Kolei O’Reilly (C), 150-9; Jav: Caleb Chapman (R), 156-10; HJ: Jackson Olson (R), 6-0; PV: William Harshaw-McDonald (R), 14-0; LJ: Dominic Lee (C), 21-5; TJ: Dominic Lee (C), 46-3.
GIRLS
100: Katherine Petsch (K), 12.56; 200: Katherine Petsch (K), 25.77; 400: Mirannda Shulman (K), 59.28; 800: Bailee Carr (R), 2:28.93; 1,600: Katie Andrus (R), 5:29.10; 3,200: Katie Andrus (R), 11:41.12; 100H: Allicia Chalmers (R), 15.62; 300H: Britney Donais (K), 46.18; 4x100 relay: Kamiakin (Isabelle Conover, Britney Donais, Katherine Petsch, Alexa Hazel), 50.16; 4x200 relay: Kamiakin (Isabelle Conover, Britney Donais, Katherine Petsch, Mirannda Shulman), 1:47.62; 4x400 relay: Richland (Bailee Carr, Ktarina heck, Breezy Horne, Karsyn Suhadolnik), 4:14.82; Shot: Maddie Mauia (R), 36-2 1/2; Discus: Chanceler Williams (K), 122-6; Jav: Sam Westermeyer (K), 114-0; HJ: McCall Redden (R), 4-10; PV: Abigail Winstead (K) 10-0; LJ: Allison Stapleton (K), 17-6 1/2; TJ: McCall Redden (R), 35-6 1/4.
MCC MEET AT HANFORD: Joe Gauthier won the 100 and 200, and ran a leg on the 4x100 relay team to help the host Falcons split with Walla Walla and Kennewick.
Hanford’s Beau Franklin added wins in the 110 (15.49) and 300 hurdles (41.99) on a rather blustery day.
Kennewick’s Johan Correa was busy, winning the 800 (2:01.76), 1,600 (4:27.44) and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:31.78) that won by nearly 8 seconds over second-place Walla Walla.
The Blue Devils got two wins from Mitchell Jacobson in the high jump (6-6) and triple jump (41-5).
On the girls side, Hanford swept behind solid performances from Lele Williams (100, 300 hurdles, 4x400 relay) and Nyenuchi Okemgbo (100 hurdles, long jump, 4x400 relay).
Walla Walla’s Abigail Snyder, Madelyn Knight, Karly Kenny, Paige Gardner joined forces to win the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, while Snyder also won the 200 (27.57).
Kennewick’s Geraldin Correa-Cambino won the 400 (59.86), while teammate Monica Kaylor won the high jump (5-0).
At Hanford
BOYS
Teams scores: Kennewick 73, Walla Walla 72; Walla Walla 79, Hanford 66; Hanford 88, Kennewick 57. 100: Joe Gauthier (H), 11.09; 200: Joe Gauthier (H), 23.01; 400: Austin Albertin (K), 52.67; 800: Johan Correa (K), 2:01.75; 1,600: Johan Correa (K), 4:27.44; 3,200: Caleb Olson (H), 9:52.01; 110H: Beau Franklin (H), 15.49; 300H: Beau Franklin (H), 41.99; 4x100 relay: Hanford (Andrew Lanning, Beau Franklin, Alex Izquierdo, Joe Gauthier), 43.92; 4x400 relay: Kennewick (AJ Templeton, Ronny Loomis, Johan Correa, Austin Albertin), 3:31.78; Shot: Reed Bond (W) 43-6; Discus: Josh Sullins (K), 134-3; Jav: Vincent Walsh (H), 167-1; HJ: Mitchell Jacobson (W) 6-6; PV: Nathan Leavitt (K) 12-0; LJ: Emmanuel Kuku (K), 20-4 1/4; TJ: Mitchell Jacobson (W), 41-5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Walla Walla 118, Kennewick 32; Hanford 84, Walla Walla 66, Hanford 117, Kennewick 33. 100: Lele Williams (H), 13.10; 200: Abigail Snyder (W), 27.57; 400: Geraldin Correa-Cambino (K), 59.86; 800: Makena Rietz (W), 2:26.36; 1,600: Kendra Keller (H), 5:28.09; 3,200: Megan Wright (H), 12:23.62; 100H: Nyenuchi Okemgbo (H), 14.95; 300H: Lele Williams (H), 46.77; 4x100 relay: Walla Walla (Abigail Snyder, Madelyn Knight, Karly Kenny, Paige Gardner), 51.25; 4x200 relay: Walla Walla (Paige Gardner, Abigail Snyder, Karly Kenny, Madelyn Knight), 1:49.86; 4x400 relay: Hanford (Nyenuchi Okemgbo, Rachel Schmidt, Amanda Fraga, Lele Williams), 4:16.63; Shot: Kara Shibley (H), 35-9; Discus: Skylar Druffel (W), 113-0; Jav: Emma Wenzel (W) 130-7; HJ: Monica Kaylor (K), 5-0; PV: Hally Ruff (W), 10-0; LJ: Nyenuchi Okemgbo (H), 16-4 3/4; TJ: Noelani Helm (W), 32-5 1/2.
CWAC MEET: The Othello boys and girls swept Grandview and Toppenish in a three-team meet in Othello.
Huskies sprinter Ulises Neponuceno won the 100 (11.83 seconds) and 400 (55.08), and ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (3:43.82) that won by almost 18 seconds over second-place Grandview.
Gunner Chronis was a triple winner for the Greyhounds, taking the high jump (5-11), long jump (19-8) and triple jump (40-10 1/4), while teammate Ricardo Abarca won the javelin (145-0) and pole vault (12-0).
The Othello girls won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
At Othello
BOYS
Teams scores: Othello 96, Toppenish 43; Grandview 74, Toppenish 52; Othello 73, Grandview 66. 100: Ulises Neponuceno (O), 11.83; 200: Anthony Sanchez (T), 23.94; 400: Ulises Neponuceno (O), 55.08; 800: Adolfo DeRobles (G), 2:17.04; 1,600: Bryce DeLaRosa (G), 5:02.16; 3,200: David Maldonado (O), 11:24.98; 110H: Bridger Lawson (O), 20.79; 300H: Wilbur Perez (T), 42.67; 4x100 relay: Othello, 46.77; 4x400 relay: Othello, 3:43.82; Shot: Chris Grant (T), 35-6; Discus: Isaiah Perez (O), 123-0; Jav: Ricardo Abarca (G), 145-0; HJ: Gunner Chronis (G), 5-11; PV: Ricardo Abarca (G), 12-0; LJ: Gunner Chronis (G), 19-8; TJ: Gunner Chronis (G), 40-10 1/4.
GIRLS
Team scores: Othello 97, Toppenish 44; Grandview 72, Toppenish 48; Othello 92, Grandview 50. 100: Selene Alvarez (T), 13.68; 200: Selene Alvarez (T), 28.96; 400: Isabella Rodriguez (T), 1:07.44; 800: Lauren Binfet (G), 2:42.25; 1,600: Leslie Rodriguez (O), 6:44.35; 3,200: Alejandra Clara (G), 13:30; 100H: Lori Gomez (O), 18.14; 300H: Adreana Cervantes (G), 51.51; 4x100 relay: Othello, 55.39; 4x200 relay: Othello, 2;11.58; 4x400 relay: Othello, 4:46.64; Shot: Micayla Wallahee (T), 32-9 1/2; Discus: Micayla Wallahee (T), 91-11; Jav: Crystal Arreola (O), 81-9; HJ: Brisaiva Vega (O), 3-8; PV: Giselle Barragan (O), 6-0; LJ: Aaliyah Silva (G), 13-8 1/2; TJ: Aaliyah Silva (G), 27-6.
GOLF
MCC GIRLS POD NO. 5: Soutrhidge’s Samantha Hui solidified her spot at the top of the MCC with her third pod victory in the past four events, finishing a stroke ahead of Alexa Clark, who led Kamiakin to an important team win.
Clark, who had won the Eleen Northcutt Invite in Spokane and the Canyon Lakes Invite in the past couple weeks, fired an even-par 72, and Ashley Fulmer carded 84 to get the Braves a one-shot win over Richland.
It was the highest placement of the season for the Bombers, who were powered by a 3-4 finish from Macy Robertson (76) and Breanna Watts (80).
Hui’s 1-under round earned her a comfortable 21-point lead heading into the final pod of the season, at Sun Willows May 4. Hui hasn’t finished outside of the top two at a pod this year, and will clinch the league title by finishing fifth or higher in the regular season finale.
Kamiakin will clinch the team title if it finishes in the top three next week.
At Columbia Point Golf Course, Par 72
Team scores: 1. Kamiakin 347; 2. Richland 348; 3. Pasco 365; Walla Walla 380; 5. Southridge 386; 6. Chiawana 392; 7. Hanford 409.
Kamiakin: 2. Alexa Clark 72; 5. Ashley Fulmer 84; T14. Grace Wilbur 95; 17. Torey Getz 96.
Richland: 3. Macy Robertson 76; 4. Breanna Watts 80; T14. Hannah Oldson 95; 18. Allie Parnell 97.
Pasco: 7. Maylie Martinez 89; T8. Janae Martinez 90; T12. Maggy Rickman, Seline Martinez 93.
Walla Walla: 6. Michaela Morris 87; T8, Brooke Cramer, Allison Wanichek 90; 30. Hallee Yaw 113.
Southridge: 1. Samantha Hui 71; 24. Amanda Brunson 102; T25. Madison Westmoreland 103; T27. Sydney Downing.
Chiawana: 11. Kali Saueressig 92; 19. Iva Tebay 98; T20. Chalise King, Baylee Easterday, McKenna Kaelber 101.
Hanford: T14. Melodie Jones 95; T20. Hannah Bort 101; T25. Sophia Gourley 103; T27. Danynn Affleck 110.
Kennewick: 31. Makenna Fridley 115; 32. Lexi Helms 117.
EPHRATA, ELLENSBURG AT PROSSER GIRLS: Jordan Colson was the low scorer for the Mustangs girls, carding a 123 at Black Rock in the CWAC event.
Ephrata’s Kenedee Powers was the medalist, shooting a 71, and led the Tigers to the team title.
SOFTBALL
RIVER VIEW 13-21, TRI-CITIES PREP 7-17: The visiting Panthers launched five homers on the day to power past the Jaguars in a nonconference doubleheader sweep.
Dakota Dickinson and Hannah Weatherby each mashed three hits, including a home run, in the first game for River View, and Brooklyn Chavez went the distance in the circle and had a 4-for-5 game at the plate.
TCP poured it on early with an 11-run first inning in the second game, but Riverview chipped its way back, taking a 16-15 lead with three runs in the sixth, and solidifying the win with five more in the seventh. Chey O’Hair was one of three Panthers to homer in the game, going 4-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBIs, and Dakota Dickinson had a game-high five hits.
Valerie Nunez led the Jaguars on the day, going 4-for-6 with a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored.
