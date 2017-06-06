WSU names committee to help choose new Tri-City chancellor

Washington State University officials named 19 people to lead the search for the Richland campus’ new chancellor.
Carl Adrian, president of the Tri-City Development Council, and Paul Pitre, chancellor at WSU’s North Puget Sound campus, will head the committee.
WSU Tri-Cities’ current chancellor, Keith Moo-Young, announced in early May that he plans to step down from the position once his successor is picked, likely in early 2018.
“We’re seeking a visionary and innovative leader who can advance the opportunities we have at WSU Tri-Cities,” President Kirk Schulz said.
The university’s president is looking to expand the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines at the campus, as well as expanding the research in sustainable energy and wine science.
The campus is home to about 1,800 students, and about 70 percent are studying a STEM-related discipline.
Adrian began leading TRIDEC in 2003 and leads the campus’ advisory council, which is appointed by Schulz with the goal of creating closer ties between the university and larger Tri-Cities community.
Pitre was picked to head the Everett campus in 2016 after serving as the dean at the campus for two years. He is credited with helping to increase the enrollment from 23 students in 2012 to 200 students in 2016.
Other members were drawn from across the Tri-Cities campus, businesses and the WSU system.
WSU spokesman Robert Strenge said the university’s president picked the members with the goal of creating a cross-section of community members to help find the new chancellor.
Committee members are responsible for collecting information from the Richland campus and developing a candidate profile.
Once they develop the profile, they will provide the information to Boston-based search firm, Isaacson, Miller, so it can find candidates.
Isaacson, Miller participated in recent searches for WSU vice presidents of finance, student affairs and marketing and communications.
WSU officials said the firm helped pick some of the country’s most respected and successful college leaders.
The committee is a similar in size to those previous searches, Strenge said.
The other committee members are:
• Israa Alshaikhli, WSU Tri-Cities student body president
• Steve Ashby, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory director
• Vicki Gordon, Gordon Estate Winery owner
• Lindsay Lightner, WSU Tri-Cities alternate route teacher certification coordinator
• Allan Felsot, WSU Tri-Cities interim academic director of arts and sciences
• Casey Fox, WSU Tri-Cities director of development, advancement and regional development.
• Akram Hossain, WSU Tri-Cities vice chancellor of research for graduate studies and external programs
• Joseph Iannelli, WSU Tri-Cities School of Engineering and Applied Sciences founding executive director
• John Mancinelli, WSU Tri-Cities chief of staff and operations
• Allison Matthews, WSU Tri-Cities clinical assistant professor of psychology
• Peggy McCullough, Bechtel National senior vice president, project director of the waste treatment plant
• Chris Meiers, WSU Tri-Cities vice chancellor of enrollment management and student services
• Mel Netzhammer, WSU Vancouver chancellor
• Donna Paul, WSU Tri-Cities associate professor of finance
• Sasi Pillay, WSU Pullman vice president of information technology services
• Lane Savitch, Providence Health and Services chief operation officer of the Southeast Washington service area
• Sarah Tragesser, WSU Tri-Cities resident faculty organization chair
