WSU Tri-Cities spring enrollment higher than last year

More students are spending the spring semester at WSU Tri-Cities than last year.
The university reported that the Richland campus enrollment grew from 1,510 students last spring semester to 1,825 this year.
The news follows a record enrollment of 1,868 students in the fall, said university officials. That was up about 275 students.
Normally, the university sees a drop in students returning in the spring. The small difference this year is a good sign for the campus, said Jeff Dennison, the campus’ director of marketing and communication.
He said that means the faculty and staff did a good job of engaging students through clubs and other activities, so they want to stay rather than transfer to another campus or university.
“There are lots of events on campus besides just coming to class,” he said. “We’re seeing students engaged on campus all day.”
WSU President Kirk Schulz said the same is true with 92 percent of freshmen and transfer students remaining at the Pullman campus.
“These numbers tell us we are not simply enrolling record numbers of new students,” he said. “They tell us the vast majority of those students are succeeding and continuing their studies.”
The Richland campus saw 11 freshmen and 62 transfer students start classes for the spring semester.
The number of Running Start students is remaining constant, and the campus is seeing growth in engineering, business, nursing and wine science programs, he said.
