Keith Moo-Young leaving WSU Tri-Cities’ top job

WSU Tri-Cities’ Chancellor Keith Moo-Young is stepping down.
The chancellor, who took the top job four years ago, announced plans to leave the spot after a successor is picked, likely early in 2018.
The initial statement from the university about the change did not state why Moo-Young made the decision to leave.
The campus experienced enrollment growth during recent years with a total of 1,825 students at the campus during the past semester.
“Keith Moo-Young has led our Tri-Cities campus to a number of outstanding achievements the last four years from enrollment growth to establishment of strong partnerships with community groups through the greater Columbia Basin,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said.
Prior to joining WSU, Moo-Young served as dean of the College of Engineering, Computer Science and Technology at California State University, Los Angeles.
