New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

Construction started on the first phase of student housing at the WSU Tri-Cities campus.
Pullman-based developer Corporate Pointe Developers broke ground Wednesday, Oct. 13, on the first phase of an estimated 750-bed student housing facility on the campus.
The first of eight phases involves building a 165-bed facility.
The new residences are allow the university to attract and retain students from across the nation, said Jeff Dennison, the campus’ director of marketing and communications.
Chancellor Keith Moo-Young said the new residences are going to give students the chance to have a traditional college experience.
“This is a wonderful day for the Tri Cities,” said Chris Meiers, the vice chancellor for enrollment management and student services.
The campus attracts freshmen from high school, students transferring from other schools and people returning to college, Dennison said.
The housing is being built by Kennewick-based Chervenell Construction.
