Pasco investigators work the scene of what they believe is a gang-related shooting at an apartment building parking lot on the 800 block of Seventh Avenue and West Ruby Street. File Tri-City Herald
Crime

Man jailed in connection with Pasco shooting

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 30, 2018 11:19 AM

Pasco, WA

A 23-year-old man is accused of trying to kill a man in a parking lot on West Ruby Street.

Daviel D. Canela, 23, was booked into the Franklin County jail Thursday evening on an investigative hold for attempted first-degree murder.

Details about the victim remain sparse. He was shot around 3:45 p.m. outside of an apartment building on the 800 block of West Ruby Street.

He was wounded in his back and chest. Investigators believe the incident is gang related.

The victim was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, officials said. He is expected to recover.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

