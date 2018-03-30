Man jailed in connection with Pasco shooting

A 23-year-old man is accused of trying to kill a man in a parking lot on West Ruby Street.
Daviel D. Canela, 23, was booked into the Franklin County jail Thursday evening on an investigative hold for attempted first-degree murder.
Details about the victim remain sparse. He was shot around 3:45 p.m. outside of an apartment building on the 800 block of West Ruby Street.
He was wounded in his back and chest. Investigators believe the incident is gang related.
The victim was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, officials said. He is expected to recover.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
