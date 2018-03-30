Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco

Kennewick firefighters are on the scene of a single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the Klamath Court trailer park on the 800 block of Klamath Avenue.
Black smoke is billowing from the blaze.
Cast members Patrick Baca ("Javier"), Lydia Nicole ("Rafaela"), Daniel Villarreal ("Chuco") and Will Gotay ("Pancho") wish the Pasco High Players good luck and "break a leg" in their stage production of "Stand and Deliver."
This program is offered in the Tri-Cities to young girls in third through fifth grade developing healthy lifestyle choices, building inner strength, creating new friendships and much more all while running.