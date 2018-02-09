Trial moved for Richland nanny accused of killing toddler

The trial for a Richland nanny accused of causing a toddler’s death has been pushed out four months while the defense continues lining up experts.
Jocelyn M. Bellon, 30, asked a Benton County judge on Thursday to schedule her trial Aug. 13.
It had been set for April.
Prosecutors say David T. Schreiber suffered a skull fracture while she was caring for him in July 2016.
Bellon had been alone with the 2-year-old and his baby brother for about 1 1/2 hours when she called the mother, saying the toddler was choking, court documents said.
David was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, then transferred to a Spokane hospital where he died the next day.
Doctors determined the injuries happened within minutes or hours of when the ambulance arrived, documents said.
Bellon’s first-degree manslaughter charge includes aggravating circumstances of victim vulnerability and that the death had a destructive and foreseeable impact on others.
