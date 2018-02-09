Jocelyn M. Bellon, a nanny, is charged with causing the death of a 2-year-old Richland boy in July 2016.
Trial moved for Richland nanny accused of killing toddler

By Kristin M. Kraemer

kkraemer@tricityherald.com

February 09, 2018 11:31 AM

The trial for a Richland nanny accused of causing a toddler’s death has been pushed out four months while the defense continues lining up experts.

Jocelyn M. Bellon, 30, asked a Benton County judge on Thursday to schedule her trial Aug. 13.

It had been set for April.

Prosecutors say David T. Schreiber suffered a skull fracture while she was caring for him in July 2016.

Bellon had been alone with the 2-year-old and his baby brother for about 1 1/2 hours when she called the mother, saying the toddler was choking, court documents said.

David was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, then transferred to a Spokane hospital where he died the next day.

Doctors determined the injuries happened within minutes or hours of when the ambulance arrived, documents said.

Bellon’s first-degree manslaughter charge includes aggravating circumstances of victim vulnerability and that the death had a destructive and foreseeable impact on others.

Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer

