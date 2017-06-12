Nanny charged with causing Richland toddler's death last summer

A Richland nanny was charged today with inflicting blunt force head trauma to a 2-year-old boy, causing his death last summer.
Jocelyn M. Bellon, 29, is being served with a summon to appear in Benton County Superior Court on one count of first-degree manslaughter.
The charge includes aggravators of victim vulnerability and that the crime had a destructive and foreseeable impact on others.
Bellon was the nanny for David T. Schreiber and his 3-month-old brother.
David died July 19 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, one day after Richland paramedics found him unconscious and unresponsive with vomit around his mouth.
Dr. John Howard, the forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy, determined that Schreiber’s fatal injury “must have occurred within minutes or hours of when the ambulance arrived, because there would not be normal behavior after the infliction of the injury and David would not have eaten after the injury.”
The toddler’s mother told investigators she left for work at noon, then got a frantic call from her nanny about 1 1/2 hours later saying the boy had been eating lunch when he started choking, court documents said.
Bellon, in a follow-interview with police, initially said the toddler did not fall out of his high chair that day. She reportedly changed her account at some point to say David fell out of his chair while she was cleaning up in his bedroom, and that she comforted him before turning her attention to his younger brother.
Howard further concluded from the autopsy that the injury was not caused by a short fall, documents said.
He said it took both a high-degree of energy and “a tremendous amount of force” to cause the toddler’s subdural hemorrhaging and massive brain swelling.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
