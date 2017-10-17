Pasco cop’s rape case ‘close to a resolution,’ lawyer says

The lawyer for a Pasco police officer pushed his upcoming sexual assault trial out three weeks, saying the tight schedule is so they don’t prolong his time away from work.
Anthony J. Haworth, 38, asked for the delay Tuesday in Franklin County Superior Court. His trial now is set for Nov. 27.
Haworth has been on administrative leave for about six months after he came under investigation for the off-duty allegations.
He is charged with four felony sex crimes, including third-degree rape, indecent liberties and voyeurism.
Haworth was in court Tuesday for a hearing to determine if statements he made to detectives can be used at his trial or should be suppressed. He was joined in court by almost two-dozen supporters.
After out-of-court discussions between Deputy Prosecutor Michelle L. Morales and defense attorneys Etoy Alford Jr. of Yakima and William Gilbert of Spokane, Alford told the judge, “We’re going to need some additional time” before moving forward with the hearing.
Alford added, “I think we’re coming close to a resolution, your honor.”
The investigation was handled by the Walla Walla Police Department, and now is being prosecuted by that county, because of potential conflicts of interest with Haworth’s own department and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.
Haworth has denied the allegations, saying they were motivated by his divorce.
Prosecutors allege Haworth sexually assaulted a teen girl several times between 2008 and 2013.
The girl told a detective that after drinking alcohol with Haworth, he took advantage of her, court documents said.
Several nude photographs of the teen were found on Haworth’s electronic devices, documents said. The girl said she had taken them for a boyfriend, but later deleted them and didn’t know how Haworth got them.
Haworth reportedly said he had never seen the photos and doesn’t know how they got on his devices.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
