Pasco officer must turn over all guns while fighting rape allegations

A Pasco police officer on administrative leave while facing sexual assault charges was ordered Tuesday to surrender all guns and weapons.
Anthony J. Haworth, 38, is out of custody without bail.
The order, signed by Judge Bruce Spanner, is part of Haworth’s conditions of release.
Haworth pleaded innocent in Franklin County Superior Court to four felony sex crimes, including third-degree rape, indecent liberties and voyeurism. His trial is Aug. 23.
Haworth has denied the allegations, telling investigators they’re motivated by his divorce.
Walla Walla County prosecutors — who are handling the case because of a potential conflict — allege that Haworth sexually assaulted a teen girl several times between 2008 and 2013.
The girl told a Walla Walla detective that after drinking alcohol with Haworth, he took advantage of her, court documents said.
Several nude photographs of the teen were found on Haworth’s electronic devices, documents said. The girl said she had taken them for a boyfriend, but later deleted them and didn’t know how Haworth got them.
