Pasco police officer charged with raping teen

A Pasco police officer is charged with raping and sexually assaulting a teen girl.
Anthony James Haworth, 38, is facing four felonies, including indecent liberties, third-degree rape and voyeurism. He’s been placed on administrative leave, said the police officials.
He is scheduled to appear June 6 in Franklin County Superior Court to enter a plea to the charges.
Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant appointed Walla Walla County Prosecutor James Nagle to handle the case to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest since Sant’s office works closely with Pasco police on many cases.
According to court documents prepared by a Walla Walla police detective, Haworth denied the allegations, saying they were motivated by his divorce and putting his house up for sale.
Haworth is accused of sexual contact with the teenager several times from 2008 to 2013, including when she was sleeping. Some of the allegations occurred when she was younger than 17, according to court documents.
When she was about 15, she noticed a hole in a wall that would allow someone to watch her. She covered it up, but said Haworth told her to uncover the hole, according to court documents.
When she was 17, she drank alcohol with Haworth and became intoxicated, according to court documents. She accused him of taking advantage of her drunken state to perform sexual acts both when she was unconscious and when she was awake.
Haworth’s electronic devices were searched and investigators found several nude photographs of the teen taken when she was about 18, according to court documents.
She said she had taken them to send to a boyfriend but had not sent them to Haworth and did not know Haworth had them. She said she had deleted them.
Haworth said he had not seen the photographs that were found on his iTunes backup account and did not know how they got onto his phone, according to court documents.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
