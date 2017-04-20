Crime

April 20, 2017 5:36 PM

Prosser firefighter’s death attributed to drunken driving

By Donald W. Meyers

Yakima Herald-Republic

A Prosser firefighter killed when his pickup truck crashed into the Naches River in January had a blood-alcohol content slightly above the legal level for intoxication, according to the Washington State Patrol.

A toxicology test on James Wildman found his blood-alcohol content was 0.082, the state patrol said. The state standard for intoxication is 0.08.

Wildman was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra east on U.S. Highway 12 on the evening of Jan. 7 when it left the roadway and ended upside down in the river.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said Wildman, 23, and his passenger, former Marine and Prosser resident Dylan K. Bolt, 25, drowned.

State Patrol Sgt. Brian Luedtke said the accident report will be amended to include the toxicology test results.

