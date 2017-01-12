Prosser flags lowered to honor firefighter, Marine

Flags are flying at half-staff from Friday through Jan. 21 in Prosser to honor firefighter James Wildman and former Marine Dylan Bolt.
The Prosser men died Jan. 6 when their vehicle flipped into the Naches River.
Mayor Randy Taylor called for the flags to be lowered for the week.
Wildman, 23, was driving when he lost control of the 2002 Toyota Tundra a mile east of Naches, the Washington State Patrol said.
Both grew up in Prosser and were student athletes in high school.
Bolt worked as an electrician with Stegeman Electric after serving in the Marines. And Wildman was working toward a career as a firefighter, volunteering with the West Benton Fire Rescue.
Comments